Director of NavalX Announced to Speak at Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology USA 2022

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Chief of Naval Operations wants to deploy minimally manned or unmanned surface vessels with a strike group in the next five or six years, with an eye toward scaled-up unmanned systems operations around the globe in the 2030s.

Adm. Mike Gilday told reporters earlier this February that he wants the U.S. Navy to experiment, fail fast as needed, and learn a lot of lessons on unmanned technology and concepts of operations.

“We’re moving now. We’re using [research and development] money now. We are leveraging NavalX through [the assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development, and acquisition] to leverage our touchpoints into the industry, especially small companies,” he said. *

SAE Media Group is delighted to announce Captain Ben Van Buskirk, Director of NavalX will be speaking at the inaugural Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology USA Conference in Arlington, VA, on September 28th-29th, 2022.

Captain Ben Van Buskirk will be presenting at the event on ‘Navalx: Enabling R&D Partnerships to Accelerate Unmanned Systems’. The presentation will cover:

- Guiding naval stakeholders to rapidly deliver unmanned capabilities to the warfighter

- Utilizing a series of tech bridges to collaborate with international allies and enhance unmanned systems

- Connecting the growing US Naval unmanned needs and challenges with expert solution providers across the industry, academia, and the Department of the Navy

Leading U.S. military leaders and allied UMS programme managers, driving the development of unmanned maritime systems, will focus on the latest topics and trends of unmanned maritime systems, giving delegates an insight into integrating new technologies to enhance operational effectiveness.

The full agenda and speaker line-up can be found at http://www.umst-usa.com/PR3.

*source: defensenews.com

