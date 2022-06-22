Five Sigma Launches New Notifications Builder, Giving Insurers the Flexibility to Manage Notifications Without Coding
Five Sigma’s notification builder is the only tool on the market enabling users to easily create & manage all claims system notifications-with clicks, not codeTEL AVIV, ISRAEL, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five Sigma, an emerging leader in cloud-native insurance Claims Management Solutions (CMS), today announced the company has released a new no-code notifications builder tool within its management console that enables claims managers to easily configure and manage their CMS notifications.
The feature release gives Five Sigma CMS admins the freedom to build their own notification workflows, instead of being dependent on IT resources or development. In addition to simplifying the course of the day, the new feature maximizes each company’s claims operational efficiency by better aligning to workflows and regulations.
“In our journey to enable simplicity, we are continuously investing our efforts in creating intuitive and easy-to-use features for our customers that will serve the industry at scale,” said Michael Krikheli, Co-founder and CTO at Five Sigma. “Our new notification builder requires no coding, and all configuration is done by point-and-click, making it the only CMS notifications tool on the market that enables users to create an efficient notifications process workflow, without needing programming skills. This feature will allow claims organizations to easily optimize their processes and evolve them.”
The new notifications builder capabilities includes:
(1) Self-configuration tool for notifications: CMS admins can build custom notifications for the organization, determine their rules, context, terms, timing, audience and many other options.
(2) Repository of all types of system notifications:
a. Mandatory notifications: always active and can’t be turned off (such as incoming communication notifications)
b. Recommended notifications: can be turned on/off by as needed (such as notification upon payment)
c. Custom notifications: created by the CMS admin, based on the organization’s need
(3) Searching and filtering options: notification can be filtered and viewed by text strings, sub-orgs, LOBs, entity (claim/exposure), incident type, recipient type, and more.
As an insurtech innovator, Five Sigma designed the notification builder with an eye on the future of claims and continues to set the standard for intelligent, efficient and scalable SaaS claims management solutions.
To learn more about Five Sigma’s Claims Management Solutions, please visit www.fivesigmalabs.com
About Five Sigma
Five Sigma is a cloud-native, data-driven Claims Management Solution (CMS) with embedded AI/ML capabilities to allow simple and smart claims processing for the insurance industry. Five Sigma simplifies claims management by adding automated claims processing workflows, using data modeling and AI to provide smart recommendations, improving adjusters’ decision-making processes and reducing errors. Leading insurance carriers, insurtechs, TPAs and self-insured companies use Five Sigma’s CMS to modernize their claims operations, reduce claims leakage, enhance compliance, and improve their customers’ experience. For more information, visit: https://www.fivesigmalabs.com
