Rapid Clinical Detection Of Clostridioides Difficile Infection with the Sofia® 2 C. Difficile FIA

Sofia 2 C. difficile FIA (Fluorescent Immunoassay)

ST. NEOTS, UK, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clostridioides difficile infections are associated with a high risk of severe disease, and create significant added costs for healthcare settings. Recurrent episodes are a common problem, making fast and reliable testing critical to manage the economic and patient burden of infections. The Sofia 2 C. difficile FIA (Fluorescent Immunoassay), from leading healthcare manufacturer Quidel Corporation, provides accurate detection of C. difficile in as little as 15 minutes – half the time of comparator assays – allowing truly rapid treatment decisions.

Many of the common tests for C. difficile are complex, material-intensive and associated with in-process waiting times, delaying results and decision making around patient management. In contrast, the Sofia 2 C. difficile FIA uses advanced immunofluorescence-based lateral flow technology to provide rapid, differential detection of glutamate dehydrogenase (GDH) and Toxin A/B in faecal samples from patients suspected of having C. difficile infection. The simple, easy-to-use workflow makes use of the Sofia 2 Fluorescent Immunoassay Analyzer, a small benchtop instrument which can also be used in the diagnosis of other infectious organisms, including Legionella and Streptococcus pneumoniae. Importantly, the workflow is compatible with Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) and European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID) recommended C. difficile testing algorithms.

To learn more about the Sofia 2 C. difficile FIA, visit https://www.quidel.com/immunoassays/rapid-c-difficile-tests/sofia-2-c-difficile-fia


About Quidel

Quidel Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a leading manufacturer of diagnostic solutions at the point of care, delivering a continuum of rapid testing technologies that further improve the quality of health care throughout the globe. An innovator for over 40 years in the medical device industry, Quidel pioneered the first FDA-cleared point-of-care test for influenza in 1999 and was the first to market a rapid SARS-CoV-2 antigen test in the U.S. Under trusted brand names Sofia®, Solana®, Lyra®, Triage® and QuickVue®, Quidel’s comprehensive product portfolio includes tests for a wide range of infectious diseases, cardiac and autoimmune biomarkers, as well as a host of products to detect COVID-19. With products made in America, Quidel’s mission is to provide patients with immediate and frequent access to highly accurate, affordable testing for the good of our families, our communities and the world.
For more information about Quidel, visit quidel.com.View our story told by our people at www.quidel.com/ourstory

