Rapid Clinical Detection Of Clostridioides Difficile Infection with the Sofia® 2 C. Difficile FIA
Rapid Clinical Detection Of Clostridioides Difficile Infection with the Sofia® 2 C. Difficile FIAST. NEOTS, UK, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clostridioides difficile infections are associated with a high risk of severe disease, and create significant added costs for healthcare settings. Recurrent episodes are a common problem, making fast and reliable testing critical to manage the economic and patient burden of infections. The Sofia 2 C. difficile FIA (Fluorescent Immunoassay), from leading healthcare manufacturer Quidel Corporation, provides accurate detection of C. difficile in as little as 15 minutes – half the time of comparator assays – allowing truly rapid treatment decisions.
Many of the common tests for C. difficile are complex, material-intensive and associated with in-process waiting times, delaying results and decision making around patient management. In contrast, the Sofia 2 C. difficile FIA uses advanced immunofluorescence-based lateral flow technology to provide rapid, differential detection of glutamate dehydrogenase (GDH) and Toxin A/B in faecal samples from patients suspected of having C. difficile infection. The simple, easy-to-use workflow makes use of the Sofia 2 Fluorescent Immunoassay Analyzer, a small benchtop instrument which can also be used in the diagnosis of other infectious organisms, including Legionella and Streptococcus pneumoniae. Importantly, the workflow is compatible with Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) and European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID) recommended C. difficile testing algorithms.
To learn more about the Sofia 2 C. difficile FIA, visit https://www.quidel.com/immunoassays/rapid-c-difficile-tests/sofia-2-c-difficile-fia
