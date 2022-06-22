Companies hold cash as inflation strikes

VIETNAM, June 22 -

Many companies saw their capitalisation decrease close to their assets in cash which was considered safe in the ups and downs of the financial market turmoil triggered by the rate hike. — Photo reatimes.vn

HÀ NỘI — Companies with abundant cash have an advantage in the inflation hurdle and a down-trending market.

The US Federal Reserve last week announced a rate rise by 0.75 percentage points – the strongest increase since 1994. Inflation in May rose to the highest level in 41 years, forcing the Fed to act more aggressively than forecast.

In Việt Nam, although the inflation kept stable at 2.64 per cent in April, risks existed as Việt Nam will find it tough to stay out of the global rising inflation trend. Several banks started to increase deposit interest rates.

The rate hike created turmoil for the global financial market, including Việt Nam, with the VN-Index dropping by dozens of per cent in just over a month, with many stocks falling by 40-60 per cent.

According to Mirae Asset, many companies saw their capitalisation decrease to close to their assets in cash, which is considered safe among the ups and downs.

Updates from Fiinpro showed that Vietnam LPG Trading Joint Stock Company (PVG) had the largest net cash ratio, about VNĐ690 billion, equivalent to more than 218 per cent of the company’s capitalisation.

Hoàng Huy Financial Services Investment (TCH) had a net cash value of VNĐ7.8 trillion or 97.5 per cent of its capitalisation. Conteccons Construction (CTD) ranked third with a net cash value of nearly VNĐ3 trillion or 94 per cent of its capitalisation.

Many companies operating in the manufacturing industry saw good cash flow in the first quarter of this year, such as Petroleum Technical Services Corporation (PVS), PV Oil (OIL), Petro Viet Nam Cà Mau Fertiliser (DCM) and Đồng Phú Rubber (DPR).

Insurance stocks were also expected to benefit from rising rates as these companies mainly invest in bonds and deposits at banks, with a modest proportion invested in stocks and real estate.

Companies with a high proportion of cash were BIDV Insurance Corporation (BIC), Agriculture Bank Insurance Joint Stock Corporation (ABI) and Bảo Việt Insurance (BVH).

Insurance stocks will also benefit from the plans of State capital divestment and increasing foreign ownership as well as the economic recovery in the second half of this year, which will help increase premium revenue.

According to Rồng Việt Securities, shares of industrial zone companies will also benefit from the development of e-commerce and the foreign direct investment inflow into Việt Nam.

SSI Research said that companies with available land for lease would have more advantages thanks to the increase in leasing prices of around 8-20 per cent in industrial zones such as Châu Đức, Phú Mỹ, Bàu Bàng and Yên Phong. — VNS