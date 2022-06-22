TraitWare® Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification
Rigorous audit confirms TraitWare’s adherence to strictest security standards and further validates its trusted Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform.
The SOC 2 - Type 2 Report ... requires evidence of continuous capability and adherence. This underscores our commitment to maintaining the highest level of security and privacy for our customers.”RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraitWare® Inc., market leader for enterprise-class native Passwordless Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and Single Sign-On (SSO) combined for simple secure login, today announced that it has successfully completed the SOC 2 Type 2 audit.
— Heath Spencer - CEO, TraitWare
Conducted by Eide Bailly LLP, a leading North Dakota-based certified public accounting and business advisory firm, the audit affirms that TraitWare’s information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the rigorous SOC 2 Type 2 standards.
The SOC 2 Type 2 audit evaluated TraitWare’s cloud-based passwordless authentication system and the way in which it handles sensitive information. This covers both the suitability of a company’s controls and its operating effectiveness.
For cloud and data storage companies, having an independent assessment of their security safeguards is a cornerstone of trust. TraitWare’s SOC 2 report verifies the existence of critical internal controls, which have been designed and implemented to meet the requirements for security principles outlined in the Trust Services Principles and Criteria for Security. These requirements and controls include best practices from a mature and proactive cybersecurity perspective, giving all stakeholders the confidence they need in an enterprise-class Identity and Access Management/Passwordless MFA solution.
“The SOC 2 - Type 2 Assessment is critical for any business whose customers are handling valuable digital assets,” said Heath Spencer, CEO of TraitWare. “The SOC 2 - Type 2 Report includes an examination period that requires evidence of continuous capability and adherence. This underscores our commitment to maintaining rigorous security standards with our patented technology, processes, and personnel, along with the highest level of security and privacy for our customers.”
About TraitWare
TraitWare's enterprise-class, patented, plug-and-play solution combines native Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and Single Sign-On (SSO) - eliminating the need for usernames and passwords while making life easier for users, increasing security for organizations, and reducing IT support costs. With TraitWare, enterprises can manage all software authentications from a single console. Their award-winning authentication platform and mobile app offer NIST AAL2-level authentication assurance, full end-to-end deployment options for Enterprise (SAML, OpenID Connect, OAuth 2.0, SSH) & Windows 10/11 OS, and simple user login, without usernames and passwords. This eliminates associated vulnerabilities including phishing, theft, and misuse. For more information, visit our website, call (530) 264-7661, or email contact@traitware.com. Follow on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
# # #
Elizabeth Perry
TraitWare
elizabeth.perry@traitware.com