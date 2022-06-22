MarketResearchReports.com : Wafer Transfer Robots Market to Reach USD 1.59 billion by 2028
Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Market Insights, Forecast to 2028 Report is now available from MarketResearchReports.comLEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent days semiconductor wafer fabrication plants - or semiconductor fabs - require extensive automation and hands-off manufacturing capabilities in order to surpass their competition. To achieve this high-performance specialized handling robots play an integral role in the automated manufacture of raw silicon wafers into integrated circuits.
Wafer transfer robots are specialized robots that are designed to hold silicon wafers securely and safely in a controlled environment and to help wafers to be transferred between machines for processing or measurement.
With wafer transfer robots, a smooth and high-accuracy transfer can be achieved with the help of high-accuracy motion and positioning. Generally, direct drive (DD) motors are used in the robot arms. These motors, do not require speed reducers and help robots achieve higher accuracy and greater reductions in vibrations than ever before.
The global semiconductor wafer transfer robots market was USD 1.11 billion in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1.59 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.99% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, atmosphere WTR accounting for 69% of the semiconductor wafer transfer robots global market in 2021, is projected to value USD 1,076 million by 2028, growing at a revised 3.56% CAGR from 2022 to 2028.
China's Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots market size was USD 251 million in 2021, while the US and Japan semiconductor wafer transfer robots were USD 107 million and USD 155 million, severally. The proportion of the US was 9.72% in 2021, while China and Japan are 22.6% and 13.9% respectively, and it is predicted that China's proportion will reach 30% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 7.13% through the analysis period.
The global key manufacturers of semiconductor wafer transfer robots include Brooks Automation, RORZE Corporation, DAIHEN Corporation, Hirata Corporation, Yaskawa, Nidec (Genmark Automation), and JEL Corporation, Kawasaki Robotics, Robostar, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share of approximately 78% in terms of revenue.
Order this report: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/mrrpb5/global-semiconductor-wafer-transfer-robots-market-insights-forecast-2028
Browse related reports: Robotics Market Reports
For Tailor-made research services please visit: Custom Market Research
About Market Research Reports, Inc.
Market Research Reports® Inc. is the world's largest store offering quality market research, SWOT analysis, competitive intelligence, and industry reports. We help Fortune 500 Start-Ups with the latest market research reports on global ®ional markets which comprise key industries, leading market players, new products, and the latest industry analysis & trends.
Sudeep Chakravarty
Market Research Reports Inc.
+1 302-703-9904
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn