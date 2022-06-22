Investing in workplace literacy and numeracy with 26TEN

22 June 2022

Roger Jaensch, Minister for Education, Children and Youth



The Tasmanian Liberal Government is committed to ensuring adults have the literacy and numeracy skills they need to participate fully in work and life.

To support workplaces around Tasmania to help lift literacy and numeracy rates, our Government has awarded more than $500,000 to 11 organisations through the 26TEN Employer Grants.

26TEN helps businesses, community groups, government, educators and individuals to work together so all Tasmanian adults have the skills they need for work and life.

Bringing training into the workplace can support organisations to better adapt to changes in technology and market conditions.

Increasing literacy and numeracy also leads to better work quality and productivity, improved workplace safety, more compliance, teamwork and communication.

The 11 grant recipients represent a range of sectors and reflect areas of high workforce demand. I congratulate the successful organisations for playing such a significant role in upskilling their employees:

Lenah Game Meats

Blueline Laundry New Town

Burnie Community House

Blueline Laundry Kings Meadows

CatholicCare

Friends of Zafira

Glenhaven Homes

Glenorchy City Council

Interact Australia

NOSS Bluegum Grounds Maintenance

Our Government is delivering for all Tasmanians, and when employees gain skills and confidence at work, they are also more likely to contribute at home and in their communities.

Each year, employers can apply for grants between $5000 and $50,000 for projects to support employees to improve their literacy and numeracy skills.

For more information visit www.26ten.tas.gov.au

More Media Releases from Roger Jaensch

More Media Releases from the Minister for Education, Children and Youth