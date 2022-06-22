2022-23 State Budget passes Parliament

22 June 2022

Michael Ferguson, Deputy Premier

Treasurer



The 2022-23 State Budget is about strengthening Tasmania’s future and delivering for all Tasmanians.

I welcome the approval of the 2022-23 Budget today by the Tasmanian Parliament.

Importantly, it is a budget that reflects the priorities of Tasmanians.

We are harnessing our competitive advantages and creating opportunities for all Tasmanians, while maintaining a robust economy so we can invest where it matters most.

The Budget invests record amounts into health, education and housing, while also helping Tasmanians with cost-of-living pressures.

We are also delivering on our record infrastructure program with road and critical infrastructure investment right across the State.

The Tasmanian Liberal Government is committed to the sustainable and responsible management of the State’s economy and Budget.

It is a comprehensive and responsible Budget, one that shows we can lead with both our hearts and minds, to secure a future that delivers for all Tasmanians.

Despite national inflation, rising interest rates and international challenges, the Tasmanian economic outlook continues to be very positive. The Tasmanian Liberal Government will continue the hard work required to look after the state's finances and position Tasmania for a stronger future.

More Media Releases from Michael Ferguson

More Media Releases from the Deputy Premier