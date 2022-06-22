Foxillas Commits $600K in Support of Organizations Providing Adoption and Foster Care Services

Foxillas Logo

Foxillas funding initiative of 1 Million Fox Points, an equivalent of $600K will help nonprofit organizations find caring and loving homes for children

GROVELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foxillas today announced it is committing 1 Million Fox Points to support not-for-profit organizations that provide adoption and foster care services to improve the lives of America’s most vulnerable children. The 1 Million Fox Points, which is the equivalent of $600K will help not-for-profit organizations increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care systems. Fox Points can be used for branding, creative, graphic design and marketing services to help not-for-profit organizations spread awareness of children waiting for adoption.

Today’s $600K commitment is just one example of Foxillas work to advocate for children and give back to foster care communities. We all have a responsibility to use our talents to help others. Foxillas state-of-the-art virtual teams will use their talents to spread the word about children waiting for adoption and help not-for-profit organizations raise funds to provide adoption and foster care services.

“I know how it feels to be a child waiting for adoption in the foster care system. I was once one of those children and it’s not a great feeling,” said Sabrina Simmons, Foxillas President and Chief Executive Officer. “Thankfully, I was adopted before I aged out of the foster care system, but thousands of children age out of the system every year without families and we want to help change that.”

Not-for-profit organizations that provide adoption and foster care services will receive up to 10,000 Fox Points, which is the equivalent of $6,000 to be used for any Foxillas service.

To request Fox Points, not-for-profit organizations should:

• Visit https://foxillas.com/register to sign up for a free account with a .org email address.

• Log in and submit a project request for branding, creative, graphic design or marketing services.

• Send a copy of their not-for-profit IRS determination letter to support@foxillas.com.

“While serving as a Guardian Ad Litem for Seminole County, I saw firsthand the continued need for vulnerable children to be placed in loving and caring homes. The team at Foxillas is committed to helping these children find their forever homes by using our creative talents,” added Simmons.

About Foxillas

Foxillas Inc., a global advertising agency, makes it easy for brands to outsource work without the hassle. Foxillas develops mobile applications and provides a full suite of branding, creative and marketing services for businesses. With an experienced management team, Foxillas has produced consistent growth and success for the company and its managed business units. For more information, visit www.foxillas.com

