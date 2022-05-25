Foxillas Launches Taste of Freedom Juneteenth Campaign to Support Black-Owned Businesses in Washington, D.C.

Juneteenth Taste of Freedom

Taste of Freedom Campaign educates all of us about black history and heritage as we share cultural cuisines from black-owned businesses in our nations capital

GROVELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the week of Juneteenth, Foxillas will showcase black-owned businesses in Washington, D.C., who are making an impact on their community and changing the way we eat. Foxillas Taste of Freedom Campaign will enlighten all of us on the history and heritage of Juneteenth and the profound significance the celebration brings to the black community.

“Juneteenth is a celebration of the courage and sacrifice our ancestors gave so all of us can experience freedom. My way of giving back this upcoming holiday is to celebrate this day in our nations capital and help black entrepreneurs spread the word about their businesses. Remembering stories of my great grandparents working from sunrise to sunset in cotton fields is a reminder of how blessed we are to have an opportunity to celebrate this special day together,” said Sabrina Simmons, Foxillas President and Chief Operating Officer.

For an inside look at Juneteenth celebrations and mouthwatering cuisines by black-owned businesses in Washington, D.C., follow Foxillas on Facebook and Instagram at @FoxillasInc. You can also be part of the celebration by sharing your Juneteenth festivities using the hashtag #JuneteenthTOF.

As a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace, Foxillas encourages Team Members to actively engage in the recognition and celebration of Juneteenth. Foxillas is committed to promoting an environment of cultural awareness by hosting various events, such as the Multicultural Marketing & Diversity Networking Seminar, which teaches business professionals and entrepreneurs how to promote their business in a diverse and inclusive way.

Black-owned businesses in the Washington, D.C. area that are interested in Foxillas promoting their cuisines between June 16 - 20 should contact support@foxillas.com for more information.

About Foxillas

Foxillas Inc., a MarTech company, makes it easy for brands to outsource work without the hassle. Foxillas develops mobile applications and provides a full suite of branding, creative and marketing services. With an experienced management team, Foxillas has produced consistent growth and success for the company and its managed business units. For more information, visit www.foxillas.com