MarketResearchReports.com: Demand for High Purity Hydrogen Peroxide for Semiconductor Industry will increase by CAGR 11%

Global High Purity Hydrogen Peroxide for Semiconductor Market Research Report 2022 Report is now available from MarketResearchReports.comLEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After every application of exotic material to a silicon wafer, careful cleaning steps are required to remove leftover particles and other unwanted dirt. While new chip manufacturing materials grab headlines, high-purity cleaning chemicals often play the role of humble adjuncts.
High purity hydrogen peroxide is a key cleaning chemical in the production of semiconductor chips. As the complexity of computer chips and the miniaturization of the circuits in them increases, so the demand for high-purity hydrogen peroxide grows.
Our recent report finds that Global High Purity Hydrogen Peroxide Market Size for Semiconductor Industry was valued at USD 411.08 million in 2021 that is forecast to a reach USD 834.37 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.08% during 2022-2028.
During the manufacturing process, impurities in the reagents will have a fatal effect on the performance of the components; therefore, hydrogen peroxide has very strict requirements on purity. Currently, a few companies in the world are producing High Purity Hydrogen Peroxide for Semiconductor product. They are mainly concentrated in Europe, the USA, China, and Japan. Leading players are Solvay, Santoku Chemical Industries, MGC, Evonik, Chang Chun Group, Arkema, Technic, etc.
Demand for High Purity Hydrogen Peroxide for the Semiconductor industry is backed by Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), according to SIA global semiconductor industry sales were USD 50.9 billion in the month of April 2022, an increase of 21.1% over the April 2021 total of USD 42.0 billion and 0.7% more than the March 2022 total of USD 50.6 billion. Global semiconductor sales have increased by more than 20% on a year-to-year basis for 13 consecutive months, indicating consistently high and growing demand for semiconductors across a range of critical sectors. The fast growth of the semiconductor industry promotes the electronic chemical industry accordingly.
