UPDATE //RE: ROAD CLOSURE Severance Hill Rd St Johnsbury

THE ROADWAY IS NOW RE-OPENED. 

 

VSP ST JOHNSBURY

 

State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Severance Hill Rd in St Johnsbury near 2891 is closed due to a vehicle crash causing a telephone pole and wires to cover the roadway. The road is completely closed to through traffic. Updates will be provided when available. 

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

Mimi Serna Ginsburg

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

