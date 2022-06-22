dynaCERT Presents Exceptional Opportunity, Fuel-Saving Carbon Emission Reduction Technology Sees Rising Interest Levels

dynaCERT HG unit on diesel truck

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX:DYA) HG tech turns diesel engines into clean power; reduction in NOx up to 88%, CO 47%, particulate matter 55%, fuel-savings between 6% - 19%

Famed billionaire investor Eric Sprott owns ~8% of dynaCERT stock, he got involved because of the future of carbon credits, and does not see a company out there better positioned to take advantage.” — Market Equities Research Group

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (Frankfurt: DMJ) is a Canadian-based emerging Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) company focused on advancing its HydraGEN (HG) Carbon Emission Reduction Technology and commercializing its ability to generate related Carbon Credits. dynaCERT Inc. presents exceptional opportunity for investors establishing a long position now as the Company finally gets back to meaningful marketing after a long Covid-19 hiatus, as higher diesel gas prices persist, and as successful pilot programs come to maturation, a confluence of events have resulted in a dramatic increase of interest in its technology. dynaCERT's HG technology has seen over $90 million in investment over the last 18 years to perfect it to the point its ready to scale with demand, with major potential as the only company with the patents and technology, proven, in production, and able to provide an immediate solution to reduce global air pollution (all while the user saves on fuel costs in the process).

What is HydraGEN Technology?: dynaCERT tech essentially turns diesel engines into clean power. HG technology generates pure (elemental) H2 & O2 gases individually, on demand (not stored), and injects in a timed fashion interfaced with the engines onboard computer to burn diesel more completely, resulting in more power, less carbon fouling, and a reduction in pollutants. HG technology is controlled by a smart-ECU (the brains of the unit that interfaces with a truck engine’s computer) which can record the fuel savings and emission reductions while in operation, and provide an audit trail, essentially a greenhouse gas tracking system with the ability to account for future carbon credits. HG technology is proven world-wide in numerous rigorous high-level government and private testing programs to reduce harmful emission in diesel transport trucks; NOx reductions of up to 88%, CO reduction of up to 47%, total hydrocarbons reduction up to 57%, and reduction of particulate matter of up to 55% (eliminating black smoke), providing better torque, lowering maintenance costs, all while providing fuel-savings between 6% - 19%, and up to 51% reduction in DEF (diesel exhaust fluid) -- results which are unmatched by any other current technology.

Why is HG Technology Key in Today's Environment?: NOx is extremely hazardous to people's health and to the environment, contributing to the formation of smog and acid rain, as well as deteriorating the earth's protective tropospheric ozone. Besides saving the user money, the technology helps businesses operate in an environmentally sustainable fashion. NOx, CO, CO2, THC, and particulates are all harmful to the environment and are drastically cut with HG technology.

What are dynaCERT's Carbon Credits?: dynaCERT holds the world wide patents on the means and methods of monitoring and monetizing carbon credits within emission reductions in diesel engines, dynaCERT holds this in 12 different verticals. dynaCERT's technology is able to produce carbon credits and it has a mechanism for the end-user to share 50% of the revenue. dynaCERT has the infrastructure and data center in place to launch this as a recurring revenue stream for both the company and end-users; it is in the final process with Verra (the leading global certification body and carbon credit exchange), the methodology is already approved, and the recognition of the technology's creation of carbon credits is already approved, Verra is just going through the final audit stage. The CEO of dynaCERT stated in May-2022 "we are expecting at some point this year we will actually be offering these carbon credits ... we have spent a lot of time, a lot of money and a lot of effort to get to this point." Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) Progam by Verra is the world's leading voluntary program for the certification of greenhouse gas emission reduction projects. The current price tag on carbon credits in the voluntary market is ~USD$60/t, in dynaCERT's long-haul trucking market alone each truck could potentially generate approximately a couple thousands of dollars in carbon credits per annum, and many experts predict the price will rise to $400 - $500/t within the next few years.

The share price of dynaCERT is apt to experience upside revaluation as the reality of the magnitude of demand building for its technology is appreciated by the market: This May-2022 is the first time the CEO of dynaCERT has given a public interview since the start of Covid-19. Going into Covid-19 the stock price was clipping along well above $1/share (with a >C$300M marketcap), orders were rolling in and momentum for the technology was high, then suddenly everything stopped (due to Covid the last 2 years have been brutal on dynaCERT -- marketing, production, training of installers, sales -- all came to a halt). The interview signals that operationally dynaCERT is now back, returning to full-swing, and investors should take note of the bullishness, here is a selection of some operational related takeaway notes we made listening to the interview; ...

