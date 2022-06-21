Submit Release
Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 6.21.22

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

  • AB 1716 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Estate disposition.
  • AB 1745 by Assemblymember Janet Nguyen (R-Huntington Beach) – Trusts: notifications.
  • AB 1802 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Limited liability companies.
  • AB 1866 by Assemblymember Phillip Chen (R-Yorba Linda) – Irrevocable trusts: limitations.
  • AB 2155 by Assemblymember Carlos Villapudua (D-Stockton) – Cannabis beverages.
  • AB 2176 by Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Santa Rosa) – Live birth registration.
  • AB 2662 by Assemblymember Ash Kalra (D-San Jose) – Department of Fair Employment and Housing.
  • AB 2906 by Assemblymember Jim Patterson (R-Fresno) – Telecommunications: automatic dialing-announcing devices: pupil health and safety exemption.
  • AB 2957 by the Committee on Local Government – Local government: reorganization.
  • AB 2965 by the Committee on Natural Resources – California Environmental Quality Act: administrative and judicial procedures.
  • SB 1179 by Senator Steven Glazer (D-Orinda) – Electronic transactions: insurance.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:

  • AB 1668 by Assemblymember Jim Patterson (R-Fresno) – Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 1960 by Assemblymember Carlos Villapudua (D-Stockton) – Public Utilities Commission. A veto message can be found here.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.

# # #

