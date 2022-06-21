Submit Release
House Resolution 212 Printer's Number 3273

PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - A Resolution establishing a legislative task force on intellectual disabilities, developmental disabilities and autism and directing the Joint State Government Commission to study the impact of this Commonwealth's current delivery of services to individuals with intellectual disabilities, developmental disabilities and autism and to report its findings and recommendations to the House of Representatives.

