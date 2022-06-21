Senate Bill 1047 Printer's Number 1775

PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - An Act amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions, further providing for definitions; and, in State Armory Board, providing for definitions, further providing for composition and general functions, for erection of armories and for management of armories, providing for management of buildings and structures located at Fort Indiantown Gap and further providing for purchase or lease of ground for armories, for donation of land by political subdivisions, for donation of property and services by political subdivisions, for sale of unusable armories and land, sale or lease of timber and mineral rights, for payment of armory rentals by Commonwealth, for rental of armories, for property in armories of units in Federal service, for State Treasury Armory Fund and for maintenance, construction and repairs.