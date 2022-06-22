WestDerm Merges with Platinum Dermatology Partners
Merger Creates Leading Dermatology Practice in Southwest U.S.
We’re very excited about joining forces. The combination of WestDerm and Platinum creates a dynamic community for dermatologists to practice medicine.”NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WestDerm and Platinum Dermatology Partners (“Platinum”) announced a partnership to merge and become an industry-leading dermatology group practice organization focused on being the partner of choice for physicians across the Southwest. The newly merged organization now includes 170 physicians and over 300 total providers who practice across more than 100 locations in Arizona, California, Nevada and Texas. By joining forces, both organizations will be better together as they work to advance care for millions of patients, build an elite community for dermatologists to practice, and expand opportunities for team members to grow their careers. The merger closed on June 17, 2022.
— Brian Stern
“We’re very excited about joining forces. The combination of WestDerm and Platinum creates a dynamic community for dermatologists to practice medicine,” said CEO Brian Stern of WestDerm, which also had five of its physicians named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Medical and Cosmetic Dermatologists in 2022. “We look forward to advancing clinical care in dermatology while simultaneously increasing access to patient care.”
“Combining forces with WestDerm enables both groups to provide more resources to better serve our physicians and expand our network,” said Michael Pennington, President of Platinum. “We believe the best clinical and business outcomes are achieved through partnership and alignment between management and physicians. This merger furthers Platinum’s objective to expand our model in a way that is fundamentally good for the specialty.”
“We’re better together,” said Mitchel Goldman, M.D., Medical Director at WestDerm and a renowned, board-certified dermatologist who has pioneered numerous innovations in dermatologic surgery. “As a combined organization, we’ll have a deeper team of clinical experts. Our physicians will be able to share knowledge and actively learn from one another, which will improve patient care.”
Anthony Petelin, M.D., Phoenix-based board-certified dermatologist and board member of Platinum adds, “Today’s news is significant for the specialty of dermatology. In addition to expanding our care to patients in the communities we serve, we’ll also increase our collective capabilities with some of the foremost thought leaders in dermatology.”
###
About Platinum Dermatology Partners
Founded with a firm belief that the best clinical and business outcomes are achieved through partnership and alignment between management and physicians, Platinum Dermatology Partners is a dermatology group practice organization headquartered in Dallas, Texas. By creating a model focused on physician alignment, Platinum has created a leading dermatology platform dedicated to sustained growth within select markets in a manner that is good for the specialty. Through Platinum’s differentiated, physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture, while benefiting from the vast business expertise, resources, and shared best practices available through the Platinum network. As a comprehensive physician management services organization, Platinum offers collaboration among top-notch dermatology professionals and practice growth opportunities unmatched in an independent practice. For more information about Platinum Dermatology Partners, please visit: www.platinumderm.com.
About WestDerm
WestDerm is committed to providing comprehensive dermatology services and education to patients so that they can lead longer, healthier, happier lives. Committed to clinical excellence, the providers at WestDerm are world-class experts in skincare, have decades of experience across dermatology, and all the doctors are board-certified. Recognized as the clinical leaders in dermatology in the country, WestDerm continues to expand its footprint and service offerings to best care for the patients in the communities they serve.
Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, the company offers access to medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology services in Arizona, California, and Nevada. WestDerm also has an industry-leading research department and a best-in-class dermatopathology lab. WestDerm continues to grow and is always looking to add great providers and top talent to its community of practices. Patients interested in being seen at one of the many WestDerm locations can schedule appointments directly on the WestDerm website at www.westderm.com, where they will find additional information on the WestDerm providers, locations, and the conditions they treat.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/westdermatology/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/westdermatology
Twitter: https://twitter.com/westdermatology
MEDIA INQUIRIES
Wendy Belleville
wendy.belleville@westderm.com │ (949) 306-7443
Wendy Belleville
WestDerm
+1 310-936-1466
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other