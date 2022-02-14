Foresight Mental Health Expands Access to High-Quality, Insurance-Covered Mental Health Care with Louisiana Launch
The new market opening in the Pelican State will help people in need
We launched Foresight with a vision of integrating mental health care treatment with technology to make people happier and healthier, and we’re thrilled to extend our reach into Louisiana.”NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foresight Mental Health, the groundbreaking organization that’s transforming mental health care throughout the United States, announces the opening of offices in Louisiana. Fueled by their commitment to improve access to mental health care, co-founders Matthew Milford and Douglas Hapeman have expanded Foresight’s reach into the state of Louisiana to help more people in need. Foresight leverages the latest technology to bring a new level of accuracy, efficiency, and affordability for its members, and offers a comprehensive array of services, including psychiatry, neuropsychology, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), nutrition, therapy, and educational support. To ensure the safety of all its members, Foresight also offers a TeleHealth option as recommended by local health officials.
— Matthew Milford
The Louisiana offices are now open for patients in the following cities:
• Baton Rouge
• Lafayette
• Metairie
• New Orleans
“We’re thrilled to open offices in Louisiana to provide comprehensive mental health treatment for people in need. We founded Foresight to increase access to mental health care for everyone, and this remains our primary goal,” said co-founder Douglas Hapeman. Adds co-founder Matthew Milford, “We launched Foresight with a vision of integrating mental health care treatment with technology to make people happier and healthier, and we’re thrilled to extend our reach into Louisiana.”
At the intersection of health care and technology, a key differentiator of Foresight is their all-inclusive team of psychiatrists, therapists, neuropsychologists, nutritionists, software engineers, data scientists, and researchers, all with the shared mission to revolutionize mental health care using modern technology. This cutting-edge approach enables Foresight’s providers to deliver highly personalized, data-backed treatment plans for their members.
Foresight’s expansion into the state of Louisiana is much needed. According to a recent study by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 21.2% of adults in Louisiana have a mental illness. Moreover, 75.3% of adults with mild mental illness, 45.6% of adults with moderate mental illness, and 44.3% of adults with serious mental illness did not receive mental health treatment. The report also found:
• 7.8% of adults reported a major depressive episode in the past year
• 6% of adults reported an alcohol use disorder
• 2.9% of adults reported illicit drug use
• 4.7% of adults in Louisiana had serious thoughts of suicide
• Among adults in Louisiana who reported experiencing symptoms of anxiety and/or depressive disorder, 28.3% reported needing counseling or therapy but not receiving it, compared to the U.S. average of 26.9%.
• Among these adults in Louisiana who reported an unmet need for mental health treatment in the past year, 30.5% did not receive care because of cost
Foresight is dedicated to reducing the stigma of mental illness. With their commitment to transform the quality of mental health care, the team at Foresight provides their members with evidence-based treatment, advanced technology, continuous monitoring, and caring providers who offer an inclusive, patient-first approach to care.
Reimagining mental health care treatment is Foresight’s commitment to all Americans, one person at a time. For more information, contact Foresight today: (800) 515-8313 | info@foresightmentalhealth.com www.foresightmentalhealth.com
About Foresight Mental Health
Foresight Mental Health is a national mental health and wellness organization with offices spanning the United States dedicated to reinventing mental health care using technology and data. With a network of hundreds of full-time therapists, psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, neuropsychologists, and nutritionists working in an integrative care delivery model, Foresight is able to treat tens-of-thousands of in-network health insurance plan members. Powered by the Foresight platform, providers are able to deliver care integrating next-generation digital health applications and tools to offer personalized, data-backed treatment plans for patients.
For additional information, visit www.foresightmentalhealth.com
Stephen Mahnken
Foresight Mental Health
+1 800-515-8313
