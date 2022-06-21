Hanalei Bridge to undergo routine maintenance Sunday and Monday night, June 26, 27

LĪHUʻE – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Kauaʻi’s north shore communities and visitors that the Hanalei Bridge on Kūhiō Highway (Route 560) near mile maker 1.2 will be undergoing routine maintenance of its wooden plank deck. The work is scheduled for Sunday and Monday night, June 26 and 27, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Electronic message boards were deployed yesterday, June 20, on the Princeville side and the Hanalei Town side to inform travelers along that corridor of the scheduled work. Throughout the evening work hours there will be short, intermittent closures (5-10 minutes) to replace damaged boards. Traffic control flaggers will be stationed at either end of the work zone to assist with traffic flow during the work period. Emergency vehicles will continue to have access through the area during this time.