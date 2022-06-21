Tri-Cities Functional Medicine Releases Guide on How Functional Nutrition Helps Someone’s Health
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tri-Cities Functional Medicine has released a guide on how functional nutrition can help someone’s health. A nutritious diet can help someone’s health in preventative ways and help them recover from illnesses or injuries.
An article in the British Medical Journal states that one in every five deaths worldwide is due to poor nutrition. This guide explains that the risk factors lead to more deaths than any other, as they can lead to several health problems.
The food that someone eats affects their physical and mental health. An unhealthy diet can often negatively affect someone’s daily life, causing illnesses, sluggishness, brain fog, mental health issues, and more.
Since the body uses food for energy, having good nutrition can often avoid diseases and chronic conditions. Some health conditions that can be prevented with a good diet include:
• Heart disease
• Strokes
• Diabetes
• High blood pressure
• Gallbladder problems
• Osteoporosis
• Sleep apnea
• Gout
• Certain cancers
Good nutrition can often help people stay healthy and maintain bodily functions as they age. It can also help people recover from illnesses and injuries. Eating foods such as citrus fruits, broccoli, and garlic can help boost the immune system and help someone recover faster.
If someone is seeing a functional medicine doctor, they will analyze their client’s condition before recommending a nutritional diet that works for them. They will take steps such as:
• Looking at medical history
• Discussing patient symptoms
• Asking about activity level and lifestyle
• Providing a physical examination
• Ordering functional laboratory tests to find the root cause of symptoms
These factors will help them appropriately recommend a nutritious diet to help someone prevent a disease or chronic condition or help with recovery. The functional medicine approach will analyze someone’s lifestyle influence on their health.
Tri-Cities Functional Medicine is an established functional medicine practice in Johnson City, Tennessee. People living with skin conditions should visit the Tri-Cities website to take a free webinar and learn more.
Tambri Radawi
