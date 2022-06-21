Submit Release
House Bill 940 Printer's Number 3285

PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - An Act amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses), 35 (Health and Safety), 42 (Judiciary and Judiciary Procedure) and 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in burglary and other criminal intrusion, further providing for definitions, for the offense of burglary and for the offense of criminal trespass; in cruelty to animals, further providing for police animals; in emergency medical services system, providing for injured police animals; in immunities generally, further providing for emergency response provider and bystander good Samaritan civil immunity; and, in employees, providing for canine training standards for police officers.

