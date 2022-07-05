Submit Release
REC Reporting, Inc. Hires New Operations Manager to Enhance Customer Care

REC Reporting, court reporting & stenotype services startup, is celebrating its newest addition in a big way.

STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REC Reporting, Inc. recently hired Liam Weckerle to serve as Operations Manager for all New York clients. The company is promoting discounts of over 30% for customers that lock in their rate before August 1. After launching earlier in 2022, REC announced its transparent hourly business model in a field dominated by opacity, upcharges, and per-page fees in May 2022, and continues to take strides to improve efficiency and reduce costs for all lawyers, law firms, and litigants that choose to use REC Reporting, Inc. to book deposition stenographers.

Owner of REC Reporting, Christopher Day, commented. "When I first began discussions with Mr. Weckerle, I knew he was the right person for the job. Potential clients should know that we are really listening and tuning this engine to run as efficiently as possible."

REC's use of employee stenographers in a field largely dominated by independent contractors helps ensure adequate quality control, training, and education for court reporters. Anyone looking to book a New York City stenographer should contact REC immediately.

