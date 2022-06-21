UPDATED NEWS RELEASE // FATAL FIRE // CABOT
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3003556
TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill
STATION: Berlin Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: June 20, 2022
LOCATION: 1113 Cabot Road Marshfield, VT
INCIDENT: Fatal Fire Investigation
VICTIM: George “Will” Livendale
AGE: 90
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Members from the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit returned to 1113 Cabot Road to conduct an origin and cause investigation following a fire that took place at the residence on June 20, 2022. Based on the result of the scene examination investigators determined that the fire began in a dryer located in the downstairs bathroom. Investigators believe that the victim, Will Livendale, was trying to extinguish the fire when he was overcome by smoke. The fire quickly spread into other areas of the structure causing extensive damage throughout the home.
**************ORIGINAL NEWS RELEASED DATED JUNE 20, 2022**********************
On June 20, 2022, at approximately 1140 hours, the Marshfield Fire department was notified of a structure fire on Cabot Road in Marshfield. A passerby noticed smoke coming from the residence and attempted to locate the occupants of the home. When firefighters arrived, they discovered heavy smoke and flames coming for the center area of the structure. Mutual aid was requested, and several area fire departments responded to assist Marshfield Fire with the suppression and extinguishment of the fire.
At 1323 hours, the Woodbury Fire Chief Paul Cerutti notified the State police of the fire involving the possible entrapment of the homeowner and requested the assisted of the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU). At 1445 hours a deceased male was located within the structure.
Members of the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the fire scene to locate, document, and remove the victim’s remains. The decedent was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington for an autopsy and identification. The results of the autopsy are pending.
FEIU investigators will return to the fire scene on June 21, 2022, to conduct an origin and cause examination of the fire scene. Anyone with information about this fire event is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Berlin at (802)229-9191.
As more information becomes available it will be released to the public.
Assisting Fire agencies:
Woodbury, Danville, Peacham, Hardwick, Cabot
Assisting law Enforcement agencies:
VT State Police Berlin Barracks – Bureau of Criminal Investigations
