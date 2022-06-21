Submit Release
Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on President Biden’s Intention to Nominate Dr. Arati Prabhakar for Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy

Following President Biden's announcement that he intends to nominate Dr. Arati Prabhakar for Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra issued this statement:

“I congratulate President Biden on his choice for the next Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Dr. Arati Prabhakar.  Dr. Prabhakar’s vast experience across government, academia, and the private sector makes her uniquely qualified to carry forward the Administration’s strong commitment to advancing science, technology, and equity for all.  Her past work at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency will be of great value as we stand up the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H).  I urge the Senate to move quickly to confirm her nomination.”

