Northampton County: PA 248 Closure in Lehigh Township

Northampton County

Lehigh Township





Road name: PA 248

Between Municipal Road and Maple Drive

Type of work: Bridge Repair

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

24 Hours

Road will be closed and detoured for bridge repairs to the PA 248 Bridge over a tributary to Bertsch Creek.

Truck detour will utilize Blue Mountain Drive to PA 946, car detour will utilize PA 946 to Municipal Drive.





The PA 248 Bridge is a reinforced concrete slab structure originally built in 1928, it is structurally deficient with a weight restriction of 25 tons. The bridge is 12 feet long and 25 feet wide. PA 248 in this area has an average daily traffic of 10,272 vehicles.

6/21/22- 7/21/22







