Northampton County: PA 248 Closure in Lehigh Township


Northampton County

Lehigh Township


Road name: PA 248  

Between Municipal Road  and Maple Drive

Type of work: Bridge Repair

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Other explanation:  

24 Hours

Road will be closed and detoured for bridge repairs to the PA 248 Bridge over a tributary to Bertsch Creek.

Truck detour will utilize Blue Mountain Drive to PA 946, car detour will utilize PA 946 to Municipal Drive.


The PA 248 Bridge is a reinforced concrete slab structure originally built in 1928, it is structurally deficient with a weight restriction of 25 tons. The bridge is 12 feet long and 25 feet wide. PA 248 in this area has an average daily traffic of 10,272 vehicles.

6/21/22- 7/21/22


Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #



