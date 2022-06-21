Portion of Route 14 Closed in Alba Township, Bradford County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a highway restoration project will continue this week on Route 14 in Alba Township, Bradford County.



On Monday, June 20, Route 14 was closed between Route 3018 (Windfall Road) and Tennessee Gas Road, while the contractor continues work on the restoration project. A detour using Windfall Road, Cowley Road, and Route 514 will be in place until Friday, July 1, weather permitting.

Local homeowners and traffic to businesses will be allowed through the construction area.

HRI, Inc., is the primary contractor for this $4.4 million highway restoration project, which is expected to be completed in August of 2022. Work on this project includes new drainage, widening of the roadway, cross slope correction, and miscellaneous activities.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

