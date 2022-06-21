Game and Fish Commission opens public comment on four regulations
Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period and will be holding public meetings to gather input on the following regulations:
- Chapter 28, Big or trophy game animal or game bird or gray wolf damage claims
- Chapter 34, Depredation prevention hunting seasons
- Chapter 35, Hunting permit regulations for persons with disabilities
- Chapter 62, Regulation for aquatic invasive species
|Date
|Time
|City
|Location
|June 21
|6 p.m.
|Jackson
|Jackson Game and Fish Regional Office
|June 22
|6 p.m.
|Green River
|Green River Game and Fish Regional Office
|June 27
|6 p.m.
|Pinedale
|Pinedale Game and Fish Regional Office
|June 29
|5 p.m.
|Casper
|Casper Game and Fish Regional Office
|July 6
|6 p.m.
|Laramie
|Laramie Game and Fish Regional Office
|July 12
|5:30 p.m.
|Sheridan
|Sheridan Game and Fish Regional Office
|July 20
|6 p.m.
|Lander
|Lander Game and Fish Regional Office
|July 21
|6 p.m.
|Cody
|Park County Library - Grizzly Room
Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. July 31 at public meetings or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or online at https://wgfd.wyo.gov. Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.
Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at their September 2022 meeting in Buffalo.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.
(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))
- WGFD -