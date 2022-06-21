Game and Fish Commission opens public comment on four regulations

Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. July 31 at public meetings or by mailing the department.

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period and will be holding public meetings to gather input on the following regulations:

Chapter 28, Big or trophy game animal or game bird or gray wolf damage claims

Chapter 34, Depredation prevention hunting seasons

Chapter 35, Hunting permit regulations for persons with disabilities

Chapter 62, Regulation for aquatic invasive species

The meetings will address the above regulation proposals:

Date Time City Location June 21 6 p.m. Jackson Jackson Game and Fish Regional Office June 22 6 p.m. Green River Green River Game and Fish Regional Office June 27 6 p.m. Pinedale Pinedale Game and Fish Regional Office June 29 5 p.m. Casper Casper Game and Fish Regional Office July 6 6 p.m. Laramie Laramie Game and Fish Regional Office July 12 5:30 p.m. Sheridan Sheridan Game and Fish Regional Office July 20 6 p.m. Lander Lander Game and Fish Regional Office July 21 6 p.m. Cody Park County Library - Grizzly Room

Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. July 31 at public meetings or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or online at

https://wgfd.wyo.gov . Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.

Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at their September 2022 meeting in Buffalo.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.



(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

