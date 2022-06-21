Submit Release
13 Operation Fly Formula Flights Scheduled for Week of June 20

By June 26, Operation Fly Formula will transport more than 17 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents to the U.S.

There are 13 Operation Fly Formula flights currently scheduled for the week of June 20, projected to import approximately 4 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of infant formula to the United States. By June 26, Operation Fly Formula flights will have completed 32 flights and imported more than 17 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of infant formula.

  • June 20: Two Delta Air Lines flights arrived from London Heathrow, one into Boston and another into Detroit, carrying Kendamil infant formula.
  • June 21: Two Delta Air Lines flights arrived from London Heathrow, one into Boston and another into Detroit, carrying Kendamil infant formula.
  • June 22: Three Delta Air Lines flights will arrive from London Heathrow, one into Boston and two into Detroit, carrying Kendamil infant formula.
  • June 23: Three Delta Air Lines flights will arrive from London Heathrow, one into Boston and two into Detroit, carrying Kendamil infant formula.
  • June 24: Two Delta Air Lines flights will arrive from London Heathrow, one into Boston and another into Detroit, carrying Kendamil infant formula.
  • June 25: One Delta Air Lines flight will arrive from London Heathrow into Detroit, carrying Kendamil infant formula.

Kendamil infant formula is being transported to the U.S. from the U.K. in donated cargo space aboard Delta Air Lines commercial flights. Kendamil infant formula will be distributed by Target through the company’s national network of stores.

Under Operation Fly Formula, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the General Services Administration (GSA), and the Department of Defense (DOD) are partnering to import infant formula from other nations that meets U.S. health and safety standards, so it can get to store shelves faster.

