Global Market Innovators Acquires HarborTech Mobility, Inc.

GMI’s 4th IT acquisition in 2 years scales security services and expands global footprint.

Now more than ever, GMI is uniquely positioned to provide 24/7 global IT lifecycle management and critical cyber security needs as a one-stop-shop for our clients.” — Simer Mayo, GMI CEO

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Market Innovators (GMI), a global technology leader providing secure technology solutions, today announced it has completed the acquisition of HarborTech Mobility, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise wireless and mobility solutions and creator of the Tidal network management platform. With the addition of HarborTech Mobility, GMI is on track to lead the IT industry as the largest Secure Managed Services Provider™.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome HarborTech Mobility to the GMI team, combining wireless and mobility management with secure managed services into a single partner,” said CEO Simer Mayo. “Now more than ever, GMI is uniquely positioned to provide 24/7 global IT lifecycle management and critical cyber security needs as a one-stop-shop for our clients.”

“We have a mission-critical opportunity to meet clients’ wireless and mobile infrastructure security needs in an ever-changing landscape. Because we have always operated with a security-first mentality, we knew GMI’s focused approach aligned with our customer-centric success goals,” said HarborTech Mobility’s President, Noel Soderblom. “These shared values resonate deeply with GMI’s customers who appreciate the benefits of optimized networks and strong security postures, and I am excited for what’s to come.”

The HarborTech Mobility acquisition bolsters GMI’s ability to deliver true, single-source, end-to-end, secure and resilient networking solutions across network, cloud, collaboration, security, and managed IT practices with the addition of over two dozen wireless and mobility specialists.

“The acquisition of HarborTech Mobility is a strategic complement ensuring that customer security is at the forefront of every technology deployment,” said GMI President Gregg Davis. “Too often, security is an afterthought. Given HarborTech Mobility’s deep operational expertise and belief that networks should be secure by default, we were confident they were a superb cultural fit.”

Moving forward as part of GMI, the Bothell, Washington-based HarborTech Mobility and its satellite locations including Oregon, Idaho, Canada and Morocco, will be integrated into GMI’s global footprint.

About Global Market Innovators

Global Market Innovators (GMI) is a Secure Managed Service Provider™ specializing in leading growth markets including Cyber Security, Digital Workplace, and Managed Services. A one-stop-shop for full IT lifecycle services, GMI provides secure technology solutions across network, cloud, collaboration, security, and managed IT practices and is supported by a dynamic global team of expert consultants.

A diversified client roster includes Fortune 50-2000 customers, state and local education including K-12, and covers a range of commercial, government and enterprise customers. The company’s geographic footprint extends from the United States and Canada to Morocco, Philippines, and Costa Rica.

GMI is a privately-held, women- and minority-owned, and diversity supplier-certified company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. GMI’s delivery team features nearly 175 security, collaboration, networking and data center engineers and architects across project management, staff augmentation, managed and consulting practices; and boasts most key industry and best-in-class technology certifications.

For more information about GMI, visit the Global Market Innovators website: https://gmi.com/

About HarborTech Mobility, Inc.

Founded in 2010, HarborTech Mobility is a leading provider of mission critical WLAN, LAN, network security, and enterprise mobility solutions. Based out of Bothell, Washington, satellite locations include Oregon, Idaho, Canada and Morocco.

For more information about HarborTech Mobility, Inc., visit: https://www.htmobility.com/

###