GMI Announces CEO Simer Mayo Wins Titan 100 Award

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix, AZ – Global Market Innovators (GMI), a global technology leader providing secure, mission-critical IT solutions, is proud to announce that its CEO Simer S. Mayo has been named a 2022 Titan 100 award winner.

Announced by Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP, the Titan 100 program recognizes Arizona’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives, notably the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry, using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2022 Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 90,000 individuals and generate over $32 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. Embodying the true diversity of Phoenix’s business landscape, this year’s Titan 100 represents leaders of technology, distribution, healthcare, construction/real estate, food/beverage, self-storage, hospitality, professional services, and non-profit organizations, among others.

“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Phoenix business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

Mayo will be honored at an awards ceremony on September 29, 2022, at Chateau Luxe and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with his fellow Titans. Set amongst spectacular Sonoran Desert views, Chateau Luxe is Arizona’s most luxurious and nationally recognized event destination. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Phoenix business community.

“I’m truly honored to be affiliated with the Titan 100 program and such a prestigious and diverse group of leaders driving the Phoenix business community forward,” Simer S. Mayo said. “I will continue to focus my efforts leading GMI and fulfilling our mission to provide solutions to today’s most pressing IT challenges.”

“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Phoenix community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Arizona and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Michael Vaccarella, Partner at Wipfli.

About Simer S. Mayo

Simer S. Mayo is chief executive officer of Global Market Innovators (GMI), a leader in the IT industry, and Valor Global, an international call center solution service, with over 20 years of experience building a range of multi-million-dollar technology service companies.

Mayo serves as a board member for Greater Phoenix Leadership; Arizona Commerce Authority; and TouchPoint Solution. He earned his Bachelor of Administration from Delhi University and Masters of Entrepreneurship from MIT.

Mayo is also a partner in the Rajasthan Royals via Emerging Media Ventures, Ltd., which owns nearly 20% of the Royals, a championship-winning cricket team in the Indian Premier League.

An award-winning and nationally-recognized entrepreneur, Mayo’s business philosophy and vision is inspired by Culture, Core Values, Servant Leadership and Conscious Capitalism. Motivated by the success of his employees, customers, partners and community, Mayo thrives as a CEO when his work and leadership helps solve critical problems for customers, employees and community across multiple industries, including education, government, pharmaceutical, transportation, healthcare and financial arenas.

For more information about Simer S. Mayo and GMI, visit the Global Market Innovators website: https://gmi.com/

For more information about Titan 100, visit: https://www.titan100.biz/

