Crossroads Collective Is Opening A New Kelowna Office For Counselling

Crossroad Collective

KELOWNA, BC, CANADA, June 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crossroads Collective New Kelowna OfficeCrossroads Collective is pleased to announce their new location being opened in Kelowna BC at #19 1710 Ellis Street. With the same quality services as before, they are ready to help you!Who Is Crossroad Collective?Crossroads Collective is a multi-disciplinary clinic where the health of their clients is a priority. The goal is to heal the mind, body, and spirit. The brand new Kelowna offices will offer in-person counselling and virtual counselling for all of Interior Health. Their counselors are trained in various techniques specializing in trauma, anxiety, and depression. They also offer in-person massage services as well.The Services They OfferThey offer a vast array of services such as Individual Counselling, Child/Youth & Play Therapy, Couples Counselling, High Conflict & Mediation, Massage Therapy, and more!Meet the teamDan SmithSpecialties: Anxiety, Depression, Behaviour Interventions, Crisis Counselling, Depression, Thoughts of Suicide, Addictions, LGBTQ, Trauma (recent, acute, or historic), and Grief & LossMarie MartinSpecialties: Trauma and PTSD, Intergenerational patterns, Subtle addictions, Personal development, Assertiveness/Boundaries, Depression, Anxiety, Panic disorders, Trauma, Relationship & Couples Counselling, Grief, and LossIzabela PiccoThai Massage Therapist, Vibrational Sounds Healer, Reiki Practitioner, Holistic Body Healer, Breathwork Facilitator, and Yoga InstructorContact ThemFor more information, feel free to visit Crossroad Collective’s website where you can obtain information on all their services.