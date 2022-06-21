Crossroads Collective Is Opening A New Kelowna Office For Counselling
Crossroads Collective is pleased to announce their new location being opened in Kelowna BC at #19 1710 Ellis Street.KELOWNA, BC, CANADA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crossroads Collective New Kelowna Office
Crossroads Collective is pleased to announce their new location being opened in Kelowna BC at #19 1710 Ellis Street. With the same quality services as before, they are ready to help you!
Who Is Crossroad Collective?
Crossroads Collective is a multi-disciplinary clinic where the health of their clients is a priority. The goal is to heal the mind, body, and spirit. The brand new Kelowna offices will offer in-person counselling and virtual counselling for all of Interior Health. Their counselors are trained in various techniques specializing in trauma, anxiety, and depression. They also offer in-person massage services as well.
The Services They Offer
They offer a vast array of services such as Individual Counselling, Child/Youth & Play Therapy, Couples Counselling, High Conflict & Mediation, Massage Therapy, and more!
Meet the team
Dan Smith
Specialties: Anxiety, Depression, Behaviour Interventions, Crisis Counselling, Depression, Thoughts of Suicide, Addictions, LGBTQ, Trauma (recent, acute, or historic), and Grief & Loss
Marie Martin
Specialties: Trauma and PTSD, Intergenerational patterns, Subtle addictions, Personal development, Assertiveness/Boundaries, Depression, Anxiety, Panic disorders, Trauma, Relationship & Couples Counselling, Grief, and Loss
Izabela Picco
Thai Massage Therapist, Vibrational Sounds Healer, Reiki Practitioner, Holistic Body Healer, Breathwork Facilitator, and Yoga Instructor
Contact Them
For more information, feel free to visit Crossroad Collective’s website where you can obtain information on all their services.
+1 604-532-5340
