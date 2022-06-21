Submit Release
Omaha Metro Examiners Receive National Lifesaving Award

June 21, 2022

 

Lincoln – Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles Examiners Brad Dietlin and Matt Shields received the American Red Cross Lifesaving Award for their extraordinary actions to save the life of a fellow examiner.  The awards were presented by the Omaha/Council Bluffs Red Cross Chapter. 

“I cannot convey how proud I am of the actions taken by Brad and Matt last fall that saved the life of their fellow co-worker,” said Rhonda Lahm, Director of the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles.  “While Brad and Matt were administering CPR, the actions of other staff members who summoned emergency personnel and assisted with directing activities of the office all combined for a successful outcome.”

Matt and Brad were nominated for the award by Tom Lewiston, the examiner whose life was saved.  The award is sanctioned by the American Red Cross in Washington D.C. for selfless and humane action using lifesaving skills.

“There is no way I can ever express how grateful my wife and I are,” said Tom Lewiston.  “Nominating Brad and Matt for this award was a great way to say thank you, and I would be dead if not for their heroic acts.”

“I would like to thank the applicant who was on the drive test with Tom when the medical event occurred for immediately returning to the office for help”, said Director Lahm.  “Her actions set in motion the steps creating a positive outcome for Tom.”

