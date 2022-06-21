Work Underway to Construct Temporary Stream Crossing for Route 6 in Erie County

​Work started yesterday, June 20, 2022, on a temporary crossing to carry Route 6 traffic over Baskins Run in Wayne Township, Erie County.

The emergency contract includes tree removals, utility relocation, pipe placement, and the construction of a 28-foot-wide temporary roadway immediately south of the closed bridge near Corry Auto Dealers Exchange.

Work is expected to take approximately a month to complete, weather permitting. When finished, the temporary stream crossing will be able to handle the car and truck traffic that typically uses that portion of the roadway.

The crossing will remain in place until a permanent bridge can be constructed in the place of the current structure. It was closed May 22 following damage caused by extreme weather and heavy rains that weekend.

The contractor for the stream crossing is IA Construction of Union City. The contract cost is $854,322.25, which is being paid with state emergency funds.

Plans for the permanent bridge are still under development and will be completed through a separate contract.

Motorists, especially those of larger vehicles, are reminded to use the posted detour - Route 77, Route 8, Route 6, and Route 89.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035



