Iowa’s Scholastic Clay Target Program hosts largest youth trap shooting championship in Iowa

Athletes from 117 teams across Iowa converged on the Iowa State Trapshooting Homegrounds, north of Cedar Falls, June 7-12 for the 2022 Scholastic Clay Target Program State Trap Shooting Championship. Nearly 3,000 athletes from 4th grade through high school competed in three different competitions; singles trap, doubles trap, and handicap trap.

The Ankeny Centennial Jaguars were the top Varsity squad in Handicap and Doubles, while the Ankeny Hawks were Varsity Squad Champions in Singles Trap. Individual honors are also awarded by age group for each discipline. A complete list of the results can be found online at: https://app.sssfonline.com/ nationals/3273.

The All-State team for singles trap is determined by the combination of the athlete’s league score and the Championship Event Score. The All-State Teams are below.

Ladies Singles Trap - All State Team

Kayla Holschlag, New Hampton High School Trap Team, Captain Brooke O’Connor Ankeny Hawks Shooting Sports Jenna Smith, Mt. Pleasant Trap Team Jaden Rydl, Gilbert Clay Commanders Emma Chapin, Maquoketa Cardinals Lacey Gangwish, Underwood Youth Trap Team

Men’s Singles Trap - All State Team

Colton Crooks, Charles City High School, Captain Ray Callaway, Central Iowa Straight Shooters Hunter Strong, Davenport Youth Trap Michael Lemburg, Pleasant Valley Trap Team Quinn Glock, Ankeny Hawks Shooting Sports Tyler Resor, Waverly-Shell Rock Trapshooting Team

The Scholastic Clay Target Program is the largest, fastest growing, and most exciting youth clay target program in the US. Student athletes from elementary through high school and college have the opportunity to compete in sports such as trap, skeet, and sporting clays, as well as Olympic disciplines like bunker trap and international skeet.

The SCTP is a youth development program, first and foremost and we do this through the shooting sports and competitive shooting. The SCTP’s mission is to help kids reach their highest potential in becoming the best athletes and young adults they can be. For more information on the Scholastic Clay Target Program in Iowa, contact Chris Van Gorp, DNR Shooting Sports Coordinator at 515-313-8048 or chris.vangorp@dnr.iowa.gov.