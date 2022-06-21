Submit Release
State Preserves Advisory Board to meet June 23

The State Preserves Advisory Board of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will meet at 1 p.m., June 23, in Wiatt Hall on the Lakeside Laboratory campus, 1838 IA-86, in Milford.

A field trip to Silver Lake Fen, Cayler Prairie, and Freda Haffner Kettlehole state preserves will precede the 1 p.m. business meeting. Meet at the dining hall on the Lakeside Laboratory campus at 8:30 a.m. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

The meeting is open to the public. Any person attending the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The public can listen to the meeting via Google Meet at meet.google.com/vop-uxye-ysv.

Members of the State Preserves Advisory Board are Rebecca Kauten, Steve Gustafson, Amy Crouch, Rick Cerwick, Perry Thostenson and Barbara Schroeder. The Deputy Director of the DNR is Alex Moon.

The following is the June 23 agenda.

  • Approve agenda
  • Approve minutes of past meeting
  • White Pine Hollow State Preserve - request from Vienna Luxemburg Fire Department for permission to establish waypoint markers
  • Behrens Pond & Woodland and Hanging Bog state preserves -request from the Iowa Chapter of the Nature Conservancy to transfer ownership and management to Linn County Conservation Board
  • Starr’s Cave State Preserve - request from Des Moines County Conservation to remove and farmhouse behind the nature center
  • Cayler Prairie State Preserve management plan update
  • Elect a new chair.
  • Open discussion

A more detailed agenda is available on the Iowa DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/spab.

