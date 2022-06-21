Submit Release
Iowa’s Scholastic Clay Target Program crowns youth sporting clays champions

Athletes from 28 Iowa teams participated in the 2022 Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) Sporting Clays Championships held June 17-19, at the New Pioneer Gun Club, in Waukee.

The Ankeny Jaguars Shooting Sports team took home first place in men’s Varsity Individual and Varsity Squad in sporting clays, while Nikolle Kussatz from the PC Eagles won the Ladies Varsity Division, and the Pella Shooters Club won the Junior Varsity Squad Division. The complete list of results is available online at  https://app.sssfonline.com/nationals/3273 .

Men’s Varsity Individual Sporting Clays

  1. Carson Finney, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars
  2. Corbin Peck, Des Moines Clay Crushers
  3. Will Hinrichs, Des Moines Clay Crushers
  4. Quinn Glock, Ankeny Hawks
  5. Mitchell Van Zee, PC Eagles
  6. Gavin Sosa, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars

Women’s Varsity Individual Sporting Clays

  1. Nikolle Kussatz, PC Eagles
  2. Bailey Oliver, Dallas Center-Grimes Trap Team
  3. Jenna Smith, Mt. Pleasant Panthers
  4. Haley Starmer, Pella Shooters Club
  5. Erin Mathes, Pella Shooters Club
  6. Elizabeth Faust, Des Moines Clay Crushers

Sporting Clays Varsity Squads

  1. Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Freedom Squad, 482 points
  2. Des Moines Clay Crushers, 444 points
  3. PC Eagles 4, 441 points
  4. Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Victory Squad, 427 points
  5. PC Eagles 2, 421 points

Iowa’s SCTP teams will attend the last competition of the season on June 23-26 at the New Pioneer Gun Club in Waukee, for the Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program Skeet Championship.

