Governor Lamont Statement on the Appointment of Marilynn Malerba as United States Treasurer

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

06/21/2022

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today released the following statement regarding the announcement from President Joe Biden that he intends to appoint Marilynn “Lynn” Malerba of Connecticut to serve as treasurer of the United States:

“I commend and applaud President Biden’s historic selection of Chief Lynn Malerba to serve as treasurer of the United States. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a commitment to public service, most recently as chief of the Mohegan Tribe, where she led with dignity and respect for all. Her appointment is well deserved, and I celebrate yet another Connecticut resident joining the Biden administration in a high-ranking position.”

