Retail petrol prices up slightly to new record in latest adjustment

VIETNAM, June 21 -  

A gas station in Hà Nội on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt

 

HÀ NỘI — Retail petrol prices were up by nearly VNĐ500 per litre from 3pm on June 21 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

The retail price of E5RON92 bio-fuel increased VNĐ185 to a maximum of VNĐ31,302 (US$1.35) per litre, while that of RON95 rose VNĐ498 to VNĐ32,873 ($1.42) per litre.

The prices of diesel 0.05S and kerosene, meanwhile, went up VNĐ999 and VNĐ946 to VNĐ30,019 and VNĐ28,785 per litre, respectively.

This is the seventh consecutive price increase since April 21. In total, the price of RON 95-III and E5 RON 92 bio-fuel surged by about VNĐ5,500 and nearly VNĐ5,000 per litre, respectively. — VNS

 

