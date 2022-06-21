Lac La Ronge Indian Band Woodland Wellness Centre Celebrates Grand Opening

CANADA, June 21 - Released on June 21, 2022

Today, Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley joined Lac La Ronge Indian Band (LLRIB) representatives, local dignitaries and community members for the grand opening of the Woodland Wellness Centre.

The provincial government contributed one-time capital funding of $2.5 million toward the mental health healing and recovery portion of the Centre that includes an attached unit with inpatient beds for addictions treatment.

“Our government is pleased to provide capital funding for this project,” Hindley said. “This contribution is an opportunity to participate in an innovative model of care that is community-driven and culturally responsive. I want to extend a sincere thank you to the project team, community members, leaders, and elders for making this project a success.”

Woodland Wellness Centre will blend western and traditional Indigenous approaches to healing and recovery.

“The Woodland Wellness Centre is a solution for emotional and psychological well-being of our people here in the North," Lac La Ronge Indian Band Chief Tammy Cook-Searson said. "I’d like to thank all those who have been our partners in realizing this dream. Thanks to the project team and the community members for input into our community vision. We appreciate all our funders, including the federal and provincial governments, who supported the realization of this vision. We now have a beautiful facility that will provide care for youth and adults. We want to establish one-of-a-kind programming where the best of Western medicine co-exists with traditional and land-based healing to incorporate our Cree language, practices and values.”

The Government of Saskatchewan’s investment in the LLRIB Wellness Centre supports the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action, as well as Saskatchewan’s Mental Health and Addictions Action Plan.

The grand opening celebration of Woodland Wellness Centre also marks National Indigenous Peoples Day.

The Lac La Ronge Indian Band delivers services to the largest First Nation in Saskatchewan, and is one of the 10 largest First Nations in Canada, with a membership of over 11,000 people.

