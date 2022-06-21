Submit Release
Man Arrested, Charged After Fire at Humboldt Motel

HUMBOLDT – An investigation by special agents and fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, along with the Humboldt Police and Fire Departments, has resulted in the arrest of a man from Humboldt.

Around, 9 p.m. on June 19th, the Humboldt Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at a motel in the 600 block of North 22nd Avenue.  During the course of the investigation, agents and officers determined that the fire had been intentionally set and developed information that identified Christopher M. Reed (DOB: 8/9/85) as the individual responsible for starting the fire.

Today, Reed, who was taken into custody on Monday, was served with arrest warrants charging him with three counts of Aggravated Arson.  Reed remains in custody at the Gibson County Jail.  At the time of this release, bond had not been set.

