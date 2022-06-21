Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

ALLEN

Allen County Educational Service Center
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

ASHLAND

Ashland City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

Mohican Township — IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

ATHENS

Albany Independent Agricultural Society
12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2021

 

CARROLL

Monroe Township — IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

CLARK

Springfield Township — IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

CLERMONT

Clermont County Transportation Improvement District — IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

CUYAHOGA

Educational Service Center of Northeast Ohio
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

Lyndhurst Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

ERIE

Library Association of Sandusky — IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

FAIRFIELD

Fairfield County Board of Developmental Disabilities — MED
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

FRANKLIN

Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

Westerville School District Library — IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

GEAUGA

Montville Township — IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Munson Township — IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

HAMILTON

Hamilton County Land Reutilization Corporation — IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

HARDIN

Hale Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Hardin Northern Public Library
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

HARRISON

German Township — IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

HIGHLAND

Hillsboro City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

HURON

Bellevue Area Tourism and Visitors Bureau
10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2021

 

JACKSON

Madison-Jefferson Joint Fire District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

JEFFERSON

Short Creek Joint Fire District — IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

LAWRENCE

Collins Career Center  — IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

LUCAS

Ohio Township Association Risk Management Authority — IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

MADISON

London Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021

 

MARION

Marion County Regional Planning Commission  — IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

MEDINA

Village of Lodi — IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

MONTGOMERY

Miami Valley Communications Council
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

MORGAN

Center Township  — IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

PORTAGE

Ravenna City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

RICHLAND

Marvin Memorial Library — IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Plymouth TownshipIPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

SCIOTO

Amazing Grace Center Inc — MED
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

SENECA

Kaubisch Memorial Public Library — IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Seneca East Public Library — IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

STARK

Stark County Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Stark County Transportation Improvement District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

SUMMIT

Klein's Assuremed Solutions, Inc. — MED
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

Norton City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

TUSCARAWAS

Fairfield Township — IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Indian Valley Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

UNION

Union County General Health District — IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

VINTON

Vinton County District Board of Health  — IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

WAYNE

Plain Township — IPA
Wooster Growth Corporation — IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

Wooster Township — IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Wooster-Ashland Regional Council of Governments — IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

WILLIAMS

Village of Blakeslee
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Williams County Park District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Williams Regional Planning Commission
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

The full reports are available on the AOS website using Audit Search.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

