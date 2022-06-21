Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Public Affairs

Auditor of State Keith Faber's office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

ALLEN

Allen County Educational Service Center

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

ASHLAND

Ashland City School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

Mohican Township — IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

ATHENS

Albany Independent Agricultural Society

12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2021

CARROLL

Monroe Township — IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

CLARK

Springfield Township — IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

CLERMONT

Clermont County Transportation Improvement District — IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

CUYAHOGA

Educational Service Center of Northeast Ohio

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

Lyndhurst Community Improvement Corporation

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

ERIE

Library Association of Sandusky — IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

FAIRFIELD

Fairfield County Board of Developmental Disabilities — MED

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

FRANKLIN

Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

Westerville School District Library — IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

GEAUGA

Montville Township — IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Munson Township — IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

HAMILTON

Hamilton County Land Reutilization Corporation — IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

HARDIN

Hale Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Hardin Northern Public Library

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

HARRISON

German Township — IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

HIGHLAND

Hillsboro City School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

HURON

Bellevue Area Tourism and Visitors Bureau

10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2021

JACKSON

Madison-Jefferson Joint Fire District

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

JEFFERSON

Short Creek Joint Fire District — IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

LAWRENCE

Collins Career Center — IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

LUCAS

Ohio Township Association Risk Management Authority — IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

MADISON

London Metropolitan Housing Authority

10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021

MARION

Marion County Regional Planning Commission — IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

MEDINA

Village of Lodi — IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

MONTGOMERY

Miami Valley Communications Council

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

MORGAN

Center Township — IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

PORTAGE

Ravenna City School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

RICHLAND

Marvin Memorial Library — IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Plymouth TownshipIPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

SCIOTO

Amazing Grace Center Inc — MED

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

SENECA

Kaubisch Memorial Public Library — IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Seneca East Public Library — IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

STARK

Stark County Community Improvement Corporation

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Stark County Transportation Improvement District

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

SUMMIT

Klein's Assuremed Solutions, Inc. — MED

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

Norton City School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

TUSCARAWAS

Fairfield Township — IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Indian Valley Local School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

UNION

Union County General Health District — IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

VINTON

Vinton County District Board of Health — IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

WAYNE

Plain Township — IPA

Wooster Growth Corporation — IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

Wooster Township — IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Wooster-Ashland Regional Council of Governments — IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

WILLIAMS

Village of Blakeslee

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Williams County Park District

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Williams Regional Planning Commission

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

The full reports are available on the AOS website using Audit Search.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.