Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
ALLEN
Allen County Educational Service Center
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
ASHLAND
Ashland City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Mohican Township — IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
ATHENS
Albany Independent Agricultural Society
12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2021
CARROLL
Monroe Township — IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
CLARK
Springfield Township — IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
CLERMONT
Clermont County Transportation Improvement District — IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
CUYAHOGA
Educational Service Center of Northeast Ohio
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lyndhurst Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
ERIE
Library Association of Sandusky — IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
FAIRFIELD
Fairfield County Board of Developmental Disabilities — MED
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
FRANKLIN
Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Westerville School District Library — IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
GEAUGA
Montville Township — IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Munson Township — IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
HAMILTON
Hamilton County Land Reutilization Corporation — IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
HARDIN
Hale Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Hardin Northern Public Library
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
HARRISON
German Township — IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
HIGHLAND
Hillsboro City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
HURON
Bellevue Area Tourism and Visitors Bureau
10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2021
JACKSON
Madison-Jefferson Joint Fire District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
JEFFERSON
Short Creek Joint Fire District — IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
LAWRENCE
Collins Career Center — IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
LUCAS
Ohio Township Association Risk Management Authority — IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
MADISON
London Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021
MARION
Marion County Regional Planning Commission — IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
MEDINA
Village of Lodi — IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
MONTGOMERY
Miami Valley Communications Council
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
MORGAN
Center Township — IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
PORTAGE
Ravenna City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
RICHLAND
Marvin Memorial Library — IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Plymouth TownshipIPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
SCIOTO
Amazing Grace Center Inc — MED
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
SENECA
Kaubisch Memorial Public Library — IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Seneca East Public Library — IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
STARK
Stark County Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Stark County Transportation Improvement District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
SUMMIT
Klein's Assuremed Solutions, Inc. — MED
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Norton City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
TUSCARAWAS
Fairfield Township — IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Indian Valley Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
UNION
Union County General Health District — IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
VINTON
Vinton County District Board of Health — IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
WAYNE
Plain Township — IPA
Wooster Growth Corporation — IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Wooster Township — IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Wooster-Ashland Regional Council of Governments — IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
WILLIAMS
Village of Blakeslee
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Williams County Park District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Williams Regional Planning Commission
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
The full reports are available on the AOS website using Audit Search.
