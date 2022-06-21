EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE COMMERCE INITIATIVE, SQUEAKY DEALS
Squeaky Deals has been designed to deliver consumers with trustworthy advice, reviews, and the best deals when buying products and services onlineNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Empire Media Group, Inc. (EMG), a multi-platform media company with market share across entertainment, fashion and beauty, luxury, travel, and specialized consumer titles has announced the launch of an advanced next-generation commerce initiative, Squeaky Deals (squeaky.deals).
The start-up brand has been designed on the FABRIK platform and EMG content eco-system to provide the modern, digital-age consumer with trustworthy product reviews, trending sales and deals, savings tips and shopping advice when purchasing goods and services online. The new platform further strengthens EMG’s position as an authoritative, market-leading content hub and diversifies the media conglomerate’s revenue diversification strategy.
“Squeaky Deals is a natural extension of the content and resources we already provide to millions of online readers daily across all of EMG’s titles. We recognized there was a high demand for in-depth product reviews, deals, and advice from trustworthy sources when consumers are making purchases online, and Squeaky Deals has been established to meet that need,” said Melissa Cronin, President of Empire Media Group. “Far more than a typical coupon site, Squeaky Deals is a comprehensive and dynamic solution for the modern shopper.”
EMG’s e-commerce business began as a test initiative on the renowned EMG-owned website OKmagazine.com. As a result of its unprecedented success, e-commerce has now become its own department at EMG, spanning six of the company’s owned and operated editorial sites including OK! Magazine, Grazia USA, Morning Honey, Radar Online, Women’s Golf Journal, and Squeaky Deals. With strategic consumer brand partnerships established across 12 major affiliate network platforms, EMG’s affiliate sales have skyrocketed +979% over the past calendar year, with click throughs to view and purchase products rising +309%.
The new site is powered by advanced technology with curated selections of brand products that have been hand-picked by editors across all of EMG’s titles with the target consumer in mind, to create a more personal maker-to-consumer shopping experience. The extensive list of brand partners already monetizing on the Squeaky Deals platform includes Amazon, Bath & Body Works, Bed Bath & Beyond, Free People, Lululemon, Target, Ulta, Victoria’s Secret, Walmart and more.
As a newly established division of Empire Media Group, Inc. (EMG), Squeaky Deals is managed and overseen by the company’s Director of E-Commerce, Karli Poliziani.
“In today’s economy and with the skyrocketing prices on consumer goods, it’s more important than ever that shoppers find ways to save money on a variety of items – both big and small,” Poliziani said. Due to the current US inflation rate, 67 percent of respondents agree that they’re looking for bargains now more than ever.
ABOUT EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP, INC
Empire Media Group, Inc. (EMG) is the new media landscape, where bold and authoritative content meets innovative delivery for passionate audiences. An award-winning, global, and next-generation multi-platform media company, EMG encompasses a powerful portfolio of assets that serve highly engaged audiences through a rich assemblage of content delivery mechanisms: from magazines, live events, and digital media, to video, television, audio, book publishing, and more. EMG’s suite of 12 vaunted brands makes it one of the world’s largest and most diversified modern media conglomerates, with market share across entertainment, fashion and beauty, luxury, travel, and specialist consumer titles. At EMG, we do not just serve readers; we serve users. Divisions of EMG include television and movie production company Mystify Studios, podcast studio Audology, literary publisher Harland & Wolff Publishing, marketing firm Elevate Strategic, EMG Ventures, and the non-profit foundation, the Institute for Healthy Media Minds, which is focused on creating a positive culture of mental health across the journalism, media, and public relations industries. With these six distinct business units united under a mandate of preeminence in content quality and innovation, EMG is a 360-degree media business that is poised for the future — broadening the reach of storytelling into virtual and augmented reality, programming, e-commerce, immersive events, branded content, innovative advertising solutions, and beyond.
