New Bitcoin ATM opens in Allentown, PA for buying and selling cryptocurrency
ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hippo Kiosks LLC, a Bitcoin ATM company based in Pennsylvania, has deployed a new Bitcoin ATM in Allentown, PA. The new machine is located in the "SNK Gas station" at 1530 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown, PA 18104
The Bitcoin ATM at Allentown at the "SNK Gas station" (ex Exxon) is located at the front of the store, on the left from the entrance, next to the traditional ATM. The Bitcoin ATM is available to customers 7 days a week from 6:00 am – 10:00 pm, and is servicing the Allentown and the entire Lehigh Valley. You can buy or sell bitcoin on the machine for cash.
This Bitcoin ATM will allow citizens of Allentown to easily buy or sell bitcoin in their local SNK Gas station. Transactions are instant and no pre registration is required. The entire process is done on the machine. For smaller transactions customers only need to bring their bitcoin wallet and cash. However, for larger transactions you might be asked to provide your ID for the transaction.
Hippo Kiosks is a veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, PA that serves customers across the Lehigh Valley area. The company has more than a dozen Bitcoin machines in the area, available for customers in Allentown, Palmerton, Schnecksville, Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Quakertown, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Denver, Middletown and Lancaster.
The new Bitcoin ATM in Allentown uses hardware from ChainBytes, a leader in cryptocurrency ATM hardware and software development.
ChainBytes is a U.S. based company specializing in enterprise solutions for those wanting to set up and operate their own Bitcoin ATM fleets. The company provides Bitcoin ATM hardware and software solutions making the process of starting and expanding a bitcoin ATM business easy and secure.
