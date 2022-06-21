Maverick Payments Honored with Best Processor Award for the Second Year in a Row

Maverick Payments wins 2022 Processor of the Year from CNP Magazine

Maverick Payments is honored to be recognized by the Card Not Present awards as customer choice processor of the year in 2022.

CALABASAS , CA, USA , June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maverick Payments is honored to be recognized by the CNP awards as processor of the year for the second time. Since our 2021 win as the customer choice for best processor of the year, Maverick has continued to expand the suite of products and services offered while exceeding the expectations of its partners, agents, and merchants.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with our win,” said Ben Griefer, COO of Maverick Payments.

The virtual award ceremony was conducted on June 14th, 2022, with Maverick Chief Revenue Officer, Maurice Griefer on hand to accept the award on behalf of the organization.

Maurice Griefer, CRO adds, “Our team works tirelessly to provide the best experience in payments. This is the culmination of the entire company exceeding their own high standards day in and day out.”

About Maverick Payments

Since 2000, Maverick has worked with thousands of merchants and partners providing white-glove support and industry-leading payment processing services.

A full-service processor, all operations are handled internally, including partner and merchant support, underwriting and on-boarding, risk, and compliance monitoring.

With an industry-leading dashboard, feature-rich, and both merchant and partner-facing, Maverick makes it easy to scale in a frictionless manner while providing immense value-added features and service. Efficiently implemented payment processing services that are technology-enabled, lucrative, and an overall win-win for everyone. From our proprietary payment gateway, ACH processing, and acquiring, the Maverick dashboard is a complete all-in-one solution from a user experience and API perspective.

Privately held, family-owned, and operated, Maverick is nimble, forward-thinking, and competitive when compared to the larger players in the space. Full-service coupled with our industry-leading technology designed to grow your business.

For more information, visit maverickpayments.com