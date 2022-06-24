The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse reports 1/3 of people treated for alcohol problems have no further symptoms
Professionals in the drug and alcohol treatment field offer advice on what to consider when choosing a treatment program.
Addiction is a complex but treatable disease that affects brain function and behavior. Drugs of abuse alter the brain’s structure and function.
About one-third of people who are treated for alcohol problems have no further symptoms 1 year later
— Alexandra Krotkevich, CEO We Level Up Personal rehab centers network
According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, about one-third of people who are treated for alcohol problems have no further symptoms 1 year later. Many others substantially reduce their drinking and report fewer alcohol-related problems.
While according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, drug addiction treatment dropout is one of the major problems encountered by treatment programs; therefore, motivational techniques that can keep patients engaged will also improve outcomes. By viewing addiction as a chronic disease and offering continuing care and monitoring, programs can succeed. But this will often require multiple episodes of treatment and readily readmitting patients that have relapsed.
Addiction is a complex but treatable disease that affects brain function and behavior. Drugs of abuse alter the brain’s structure and function, resulting in changes that persist long after drug use has ceased. This may explain why drug abusers are at risk for relapse even after long periods of abstinence and despite the potentially devastating consequences.
How to convince an addict to get help?
When a loved is addicted to drugs or alcohol, it is natural to want to help but to be unsure how or where to get rehab motivation for a loved one. Feelings of hopelessness and helplessness are common in this situation. Have you tried talking to said loved one or offered various forms of help, but to no avail? This is a common occurrence. Getting someone to admit that they have a problem and that they need to accept help is rarely a smooth and quick process. Persistence is key. In due time, persistence to get a loved one the help they need and deserve will win out. Here are the 8 tips [3] to convince a loved one to get help:
Understand the recovery process
Research addiction treatment so that the entire family can speak intelligently about what treatment encompasses and what the different options are. Learn what to expect from cocaine detox or how alcohol withdrawal symptoms are managed? Look into different types of treatment and find a few different centers that can present new options to treat a loved one.
Become a part of the process
Get involved and let a loved one know that where possible, their friends and family will be by their side. Many treatment facilities include family therapy as a part of their program. In family therapy, work through any underlying issues, to build better communication.
Be patient
Becoming an addict doesn’t happen overnight and neither does recovery. Every step of this journey is going to be a process. Getting sober takes time and staying sober does not often happen on the first try. There will be good days and bad, but consistency in one's patience, love, and support will go a long way.
Find the right time to talk
Increase chances of getting through to a loved one by trying to talk to them when they are as sober as possible. Look to time speaking to them so to be able to think clearly about the conversation in a sober state. And to be able to react in a calm manner. Talking to someone when they are intoxicated may go poorly or they might even forget the conversation.
Typically, the morning or after a major drug-related incident is the best time to try and talk to someone with a drug or alcohol addiction. After an incident, they may be particularly vulnerable and receptive to getting help. Additionally, whether plans for one-on-one conversations or intervention, making plans to have a tough conversation in the morning is a safer bet.
Set and maintain boundaries
There is a fine line between supporting and enabling. To avoid crossing this line, set some boundaries. Make it clear that inpatient rehab and recovery mean they are expected to dedicate a certain amount of time to treatment programming. Offer support in the form of verbal affirmations, but make sure they contribute to their recovery in ways more than just showing up. This will help a loved ones help themselves. They will be forced to take their recovery seriously as well as take some of the pressure and stress off of family members.
Don’t give up
An intervention or rehab motivation does not always guarantee admission to a treatment program. While the first conversation may not appear to change anything, know that there can be a delayed effect as the discussion circulates in their head. It might take 2 or 20 attempts before a breakthrough and even once a loved one does enter a drug and alcohol treatment program, this does not guarantee long-term sobriety. Relapse is always a possibility. There may be times when a loved one will want to give up themselves and they may need friends and family to keep to their recovery. Don’t give up. Both family and their loved ones together can be powerful motivators to keep on the path to sobriety. Learn how to do an intervention for drug addiction and search for more tips online.
Be intentional with what is said
Words have power and they can either drive someone away or lead to a breakthrough. Before trying to spark a conversation leading an intervention, make sure that everyone involved thinks long and hard about the words they use. The words used and the way they are said are critical. Rehearse what is to be discussed and how it will be said. Focus on being warm and open in voice, tone, and body language. If things start to take a negative turn, change the subject and resist any urge to fight or argue.
Let them decide to identify as an addict
Don’t call a loved one an addict unless they have already identified themselves in this manner. It is up to the individual to designate how they identify. Additionally, saying “a person with an addiction” instead of “an addict” supports that they are more than their addiction and that this part of their life does not define their entire being.
Rehab motivation for inpatient dual diagnosis rehab treatment
When asked how addiction problems are treated, people commonly think of 12-step programs or 28-day inpatient rehab but may have difficulty naming other options. Ultimately, there is no one-size-fits-all solution, and what may work for one person may not be a good fit for someone else. Simply understanding rehab motivation and the different options can be an important first step.
Understanding “Dual Diagnosis“
A person with a dual diagnosis has both a mental disorder and an alcohol or drug problem. These conditions occur together frequently. About half of people who have a mental disorder will also have a substance use disorder at some point in their lives and vice versa. The interactions of the two conditions can worsen both.
Someone with a dual diagnosis must treat both conditions. For the treatment to be effective, the patient must stop using alcohol or drugs. Treatments may include behavioral therapies and medicines. Also, support groups can give emotional and social support. They are also a place where people can share tips about how to deal with day-to-day challenges. [4]
Behavioral Treatments
Behavioral treatments are aimed at changing drinking behavior through counseling. They are led by health professionals and supported by studies showing they can be beneficial.
Behavioral treatments share certain features, which can include:
Developing the skills needed to stop or reduce drinking
Helping to build a strong social support system
Working to set reachable goals
Coping with or avoiding the triggers that might cause relapse
Medications
There are medications currently approved in the United States to help people stop or reduce their drinking and prevent drug relapse. They are prescribed by a primary care physician or other health professional and may be used alone or in combination with counseling.
How long does inpatient drug rehab last?
Because successful outcomes often depend on a person’s staying in treatment long enough to reap its full benefits, strategies for keeping people in treatment are critical. Whether a patient stays in treatment depends on factors associated with both the individual’s rehab motivation and the program. [5] Individual factors related to engagement and retention typically include:
Motivation to change drug-using behavior
Degree of support from family and friends
Pressure from the criminal justice system, child protection services, employers, or family
Within a treatment program, successful clinicians can establish a positive, therapeutic relationship with their patients.
Rehab Motivation
Simply understanding the different treatment options can be an important first step.
The clinician should ensure that a treatment plan is developed cooperatively with the person seeking treatment, that the plan is followed, and that treatment expectations are clearly understood. Medical, psychiatric, and social services should also be available.
As the addiction treatment community begins to realize that addiction is itself a mental disorder, the relationship between drug abuse and psychiatric disorders becomes more complicated. The greater treatment community largely lacks a proper understanding of dually diagnosed conditions, so these conditions are still treated separately, or worse–not treated or diagnosed at all. If a loved one is struggling with substance use or mental health disorders, get help. First, learn about our medical detox centers, inpatient treatment facilities, and mental health clinics.
