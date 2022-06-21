Route 121 Greentree Road, Route 3056 Forsythe Road Natural Gas Pipeline Replacement Underway in Scott Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing natural gas pipeline replacement work is underway on Greentree Road (Route 121) and Forsythe Road (Route 3056) in Scott Township, Allegheny County.

Crews from M. O’Herron Company will conduct natural gas pipeline replacement work requiring lane restrictions through September in the following locations:

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Jessie Gorby at 412-258-4443.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

