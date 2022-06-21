Bridge Inspection Planned on Route 741 Near Millersville in Lancaster County

06/21/2022

There will be lane restrictions under flagging

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Lancaster County are advised a bridge inspection is planned on Route 741 (Millersville Road) near Millersville Borough. The bridge spans the Conestoga River about 1.5 miles southeast of Route 999 (Manor Avenue) in Lancaster and Pequea townships.







Weather permitting, this work will be performed from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM Monday, June 27, through Wednesday, June 29. Alternating lanes of traffic will be closed with flaggers providing traffic control. There may be delays.





Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.







Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8



Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



