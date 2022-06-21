Submit Release
PennDOT Places Speed Display Board on Route 255

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is placing a radar-controlled speed display board on Route 255 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County, to remind drivers to obey the posted speed limit. It will aid in curbing speeding, a common type of aggressive driving behavior.

The board will face southbound traffic near the Treasure Lake gate, specifically located between Re/Max Realty and Snappy' s Convenience store. The board utilizes radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic and posts them to the lighted section of the sign. The speed limit on this section of Route 255 is 45 miles per hour.

The board will remain in this location for approximately four weeks. PennDOT is placing the board at the request of the Sandy Township Police Department.

Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of crashes and fatalities in Pennsylvania. Other aggressive driving behaviors include running stop signs or red lights, passing illegally and tailgating.

Learn more about aggressive driving at PennDOT's highway safety website, www.PennDOT.pa.gov/safety.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.
 Media contact: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

