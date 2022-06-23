$JUPW Acquires the Assets of Applied Biology & Licenses Minoxidil Booster to Taisho: Jupiter Wellness, Inc NASDAQ: JUPW

Share This Article

News Provided By

NASDAQ JUPW JUPW Products Brands JUPW Safe Sea JUPW Ernie Els . JUPW Canisun

NASDAQ Acquisition & Licensing Agreement: $JUPW Acquires Assets of Applied Biology, then Licenses Minoxidil Booster to Taisho: Jupiter Wellness, NASDAQ: JUPW

Jupiter Wellness, Inc (NASDAQ:JUPW)

"Jupiter Wellness has enjoyed a highly productive and long-term business relationship with Applied Biology and we are excited to welcome Prof. Andy Goren and his talented team to Jupiter.” — Jupiter Wellness CEO Brian John

JUPITER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huge NASDAQ Licensing Agreement: $JUPW Licenses Minoxidil Booster to Taisho: Jupiter Wellness, Inc. • Taisho to introduce a minoxidil booster developed by Applied Biology to boost minoxidil efficacy for Androgenetic Alopecia patients that do not respond to minoxidil• The minoxidil sulfotransferase enzyme booster (SULT1A1) was acquired by Jupiter Wellness in an acquisition of assets that included issued patents, patent applications, products, clinical trial results, and licensing agreements from Applied BiologyCheck out Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) on www.topnasdaq.com to see why it is Undervalued- JUPW just Acquired a 3 Million Dollar Firm and Started a 5 Million Dollar Share Buyback- Featured on CNN, ABC, CBS, Bloomberg, Vogue & Forbes- Developer of CBD Based Treatments for Multiple Skin Care Applications.- New e-Commerce & Marketing Team with Experienced Industry Veterans.- JW-300 Treatment Demonstrated Efficacy for Developing Burns (sunburn) in Clinical Trial.- Acquisition of Ascent Clinical Research Adding $3 Million Annual Revenue Plus EBITDA Contribution.- Exclusive Worldwide Rights to Patented Shark Repellent Technologies.- Novel Cannabidiol Aspartame Combination Treatment Significantly Reduces ISGA Score in Atopic Dermatitis.- Exclusive Worldwide Rights for Unique Formulas Addressing Jellyfish and Man O' War Stings, Sea Lice, and Swimmer's Itch with 4 Patents-Pending.- Clinical Trial of JW-200 for the Treatment of Actinic Keratosis.- $5.0 Million Share Buyback Program.Breaking NEWS:JUPW announces that Taisho Pharmaceutical has entered into a license agreement for Jupiter Wellness's minoxidil booster for the Japanese market.Minoxidil is the only US FDA-approved topical drug for the treatment of common hair loss (androgenetic alopecia). Although there are racial and geographical differences, minoxidil is clinically effective in 30-40% of patients. Applied Biology scientists discovered that minoxidil efficacy is dependent on the minoxidil sulfotransferase enzyme (also called SULT1A1) found in hair. After the breakthrough discovery, Applied Biology scientists developed a novel adjuvant minoxidil treatment, the Minoxidil Sulfotransferase Enzyme (SULT1A1) Booster, that demonstrated in clinical trials to increase minoxidil efficacy (Dhurat R, Daruwalla S, Pai S, Kovacevic M, McCoy J, Shapiro J, Sinclair R, Vano-Galvan S, Goren A). The Minoxidil Sulfotransferase Enzyme (SULT1A1) Booster significantly improves response to topical minoxidil for hair regrowth (J Cosmet Dermatol. 2022 Jan;21(1):343-346. doi: 10.1111/jocd.14299. Epub 2021 Jun 25. PMID: 34133836).In a bid to help hair loss patients in Japan, Taisho Pharmaceutical, the largest minoxidil manufacturer, and a leader in hair therapies in Japan is now planning to support hair loss patients with this breakthrough adjuvant therapy to topical minoxidil. About Taisho Pharmaceutical, Founded in 1912, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ( https://www.taisho.co.jp/global/ ), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan is a pharmaceutical company developing both Rx and OTC pharmaceuticals. Taisho has a strong presence in OTC categories, with the No.1 sales in Japan and the 7th largest in the world. Taisho has various well-known products, and they are widely accepted by consumers. RiUP is one of such famous brands, and as the first Minoxidil hair loss product in Japan, it has over 80% of the market share in Japan. Taisho continuously aims for further innovation to improve consumers' health.About JUPW:Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) is a leading developer of cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The JUPW clinical pipeline of prescription CBD-enhanced skin care therapeutics address indications including eczema, burns, herpes cold sores, and skin cancer. JUPW generates revenues from a growing line of proprietary over-the-counter skincare products including its flagship CaniSun™ sunscreen and other wellness brands. JUPW has built a portfolio of award-winning wellness brands including CaniSun, fitCBD, Jack, Wellness CBD 1937, Black Belt CBD, and Felix Ambrosia, as well prescription therapeutics such as Photosil that have been featured in numerous media outlets including the Today Show, CNN, ABC, CBS, Animal Planet, AdWeek, Bloomberg, The Washington Post, Vogue, BuzzFeed, and Forbes. As JUPW continues to expand its clinically tested, science-backed wellness, over-the-counter, and prescription product pipeline, the new marketing team is set to drive revenuesThe results demonstrate JW-300's potential as either a prescription or over-the-counter topical cream to help prevent sunburn and its consequences including skin cancer.- JUPW to Offer Clinical Research Services with Acquisition of Ascent Clinical Research: $3 Million Annual Revenue & EBITDA ContributionOn April 27th JUPW announced it has concluded an Asset Purchase Agreement with Ascent Clinical Research, Inc. through which it has acquired certain clinical assets including clinical trial research contracts worth $3 million in annual revenues for a purchase price of 5% royalties on future net revenues generated by the assets. This asset purchase agreement adds immediate revenues to JUPW in Q2 2022 and contributes positively towards EBITDA with no upfront cash or stock acquisition cost.- JUPW to Launch CaniSun for Shark Defense Sunscreen with Patented Shark RepellentsView Discovery Channel Videos on the Shark Repellent Technology Here: https://youtu.be/Hqp04gdAXyk and Here: https://youtu.be/PM0YTlbx1qg On April 7th JUPW announced the upcoming launch of CaniSun for Shark Defense™, the latest addition to the Company's reef-friendly sunscreen line. Through a licensing agreement with Shark Defense Technologies LLC, the leading researcher of chemical, electrochemical, and magnetic shark repellents, JUPW has the exclusive worldwide rights to patents, formulas, and production methods for shark repellent technologies for use in sun and skincare products.- Novel Cannabidiol Aspartame Combination Treatment (JW-100) Significantly Reduces ISGA Score in Atopic Dermatitis: Results from a Randomized Double-Blinded Placebo-Controlled Interventional StudyOn April 6th JUPW announced the publication of clinical study results to investigate the safety and efficacy of JW-100, its proprietary lotion formulation for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (eczema) in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, Vol. 21, Issue 4, April 2022, pp: 1647-1650.- JUPW Launches NoStingz Jellyfish Protective Sunscreen Backed by Patent-Pending Formula in $13 B Sunscreen MarketOn April 5th JUPW announced the launch of NoStingz, a proprietary line of sunscreen designed to protect against jellyfish and man o' war stings, sea lice, and swimmer's itch all while continuing to protect ocean lovers' skin from UVA/UVB in a range of SPFs. JUPW has signed a license agreement with Shark Defense Technologies for the exclusive worldwide intellectual property rights to formulas and production methods for jellyfish protective compounds including 4 patents pending. The agreement includes future collaboration to develop and refine additional formulas.For more on The JUPW NoStingz product or to purchase visit: https://canisun.com/shop/nostingz-your-barrier-of-protection-from-sun-sea/ For additional information on Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (JUPW) visit www.jupiterwellnessinc.com DISCLAIMER: CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. CAP/FPS/CA is a news dissemination solutions provider and is NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. CAP/FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or opinion of the writer. CAP/FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for dissemination of this article.Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.SOURCE: CorporateAds.com

Jupiter Wellness NASDAQ: JUPW