The Recruiting Co-Op Launches A Sweet Community Solution in Southern California
Love to make a positive impact and earn sweet rewards? Join the Recruiting Co-Op to benefit the community and your life #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood #rewardingmembers www.RecruitingCo-Op.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good launches a sweet community solution; The Recruiting Co+Op to make a positive impact with families and professionals.
How to Join The Recruiting Co+Op
Simply, introduce a company hiring professional staff; and every time Recruiting for Good helps the introduced company find a new employee and earns a fee, our Co+Op member earns 5% of proceeds earned.
1st hire made with company; Co+Op member earns $2500 to Do Good (Donate to Favorite Nonprofit), or Enjoy Good Food for You (Groceries Gift Card), or See The World for Good (Travel Gift Card).
How Co+Op Members Continue to Earn Sweet Rewards?
After every hire is made (with introduced company), and newly hired employee completes 90 days of employment; Recruiting for Good will reward member 5% (of the staffing fee earned).
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "Love to make a positive impact, and earn rewards all year long? Join The Recruiting Co+Op to do both."
About
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing girls for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
The Recruiting Co+Op's mission is to provide a sweet community solution. Members introduce companies hiring professional staff to earn 5% of proceeds earned by staffing agency, Recruiting for Good. #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood #rewardingmembers www.TheRecruitingCo-Op.com
